U.S. electric vehicle backers say infrastructure bill falls short

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Some U.S. lawmakers and
environmental and health groups spoke out on Friday for more
funding for electric vehicles and charging stations, complaining
the a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal unveiled this
week fell short of what President Joe Biden sought.
The deal unveiled includes $7.5 billion for electric vehicle
charging stations and the White House noted it was the
first-ever national investment but still only half of what Biden
had called for to build a national network of 500,000 stations.
One big issue over the last week is how Congress would
allocate $7.5 billion for electric school buses and other clean
transit projects. The final deal also cut some funding for
public transit systems.
But the groups and lawmakers hold out hope Congress will do
more to address climate issues and boost electric vehicles in a
separate measure without Republican support that could total
$3.5 trillion.
Senator Tom Carper, a Democrat who chairs the Environment
and Public Works Committee, won concessions to allow
zero-emission buses to qualify for $5 billion of the $7.5
billion fund, aides said.
"I fought every step of the way to ensure that this
legislation doesn’t put more dirty diesel buses on the roads—and
you can be sure I’ll be working to fund more clean
transportation investments in the days and weeks to come,"
Carper said Friday.
A White House official told Reuters the Biden administration
"intends to continue pushing for investments in Electric
Vehicles.. including expanding tax credits for electric
vehicles, creation of a clean energy accelerator, and other loan
and investment programs."
The American Lung Association said it wants $20 billion for
electric school buses, saying it was "disappointed by the level
of funding proposed for zero-emission electric school buses. It
is also discouraging to see that the proposal includes funding
to perpetuate the use of combustion fuels for new school
buses."
The group noted "the 25 million students riding school buses
in this country inhale dangerous diesel exhaust fumes."
Biden has called for $100 billion in government subsidies
for electric vehicles and that issue is expected to be addressed
in a larger separate funding.
In May, a Senate panel advanced legislation to boost
electric vehicle tax credits to as much as $12,500 for EVs that
are assembled by union workers in the United States.
The bipartisan infrastructure deal was expected to include
funding to back another $7.5 billion in low-cost government
loans for charging stations through an infrastructure bank, but
that was dropped during negotiations.
