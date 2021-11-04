U.S. embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff, family

NAIROBI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States embassy in
Addis Ababa has authorised the voluntary departure of
non-emergency government staff and family members because of
armed conflict in Ethiopia, it said on its website.
The step came after the U.S. said on Wednesday it was
"gravely concerned" about the escalating violence and expansion
of hostilities, repeating a call for a halt to military
operations and the beginning of ceasefire talks.
"On November 3, the (State) Department authorized the
voluntary departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees
and family members of emergency and non-emergency employees from
Ethiopia due to armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible
supply shortages," the embassy said.
On Tuesday, Ethiopia declared a state of emergency, with
forces from the northern region of Tigray threatening to advance
on the capital, Addis Ababa.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa;
Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)