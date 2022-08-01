U.S. emergency crude stockpile falls to lowest in 37 years

HOUSTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. emergency crude oil
stockpile fell by 4.6 million barrels last week to its lowest
level since May 1985, according to the Department of Energy on
Monday.
Crude held in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) dropped
to 469.9 million barrels for the week ended July 29, according
to DOE data, in the smallest weekly withdrawal since May. All
the barrels sold during the week were sour crude oil.
U.S. President Joe Biden in March set a plan to release 1
million barrels per day (bpd) over six months from the SPR to
tackle high fuel prices that have contributed to soaring
inflation.
U.S. gasoline prices are about 40 cents a gallon lower than
what they would have been without the sales, the White House
said last week
Since May, releases have averaged 880,000 bpd. The oil is
sold to accredited oil companies via online auctions.
The DOE did not immediately respond to a request for a
comment.
The DOE has proposed a rule to return crude to the SPR by
allowing it to enter contracts to purchase oil in future years
at fixed, preset prices. The administration believes the plan
will help boost domestic oil production, it said.
Refiner Valero Energy's Chief Commercial Officer
Gary Simmons last week said he expects lower volumes to be
released from the SPR in the future, as demand forecasts have
been lowered, adding that oil markets were fairly well balanced.
