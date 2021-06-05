U.S. encouraged by progress toward vaccine patent waiver

MELBOURNE, June 5 (Reuters) - Progress is being made towards
a deal on an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines
at the World Trade Organization (WTO), U.S. Trade Representative
Katherine Tai said on Saturday.
Tai pointed to a revised proposal from the original
proponents of the waiver, led by India and South Africa, as well
as principles the European Union has come up with to guide how
they would like to negotiate the issues.
In a surprise shift in May, the United States moved to
supporting a patent waiver, piling pressure on opponents like
the European Union and Switzerland, where many drugmakers are
based.
"We're actually really encouraged to see more WTO members
come forth with proposals on what they can support at the WTO
with respect to intellectual property rules at the WTO and how
they apply to the COVID vaccines," Tai told reporters ahead of a
meeting of trade ministers in the Asia-Pacific Economic
Cooperation (APEC) forum.
Backers of a patent waiver for COVID vaccines are looking to
boost vaccine production and delivery to poorer countries that
are battling a surge in COVID-19 infections and struggling to
access vaccine supplies as well as diagnostics, therapeutics and
medical devices.
"We are encouraging more WTO members to come forward in this
process, and we are carefully reviewing proposals, as I'm sure
all WTO members are right now, and looking forward to moving the
WTO's membership to text-based negotiations," Tai said on an
online call hosted by New Zealand.
The latest draft from proponents of the waiver sets a time
span for a waiver of at least three years and would allow the
WTO's 164 members to determine when it ends.
