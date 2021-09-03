U.S. ends Zurich bank ZKB's criminal tax evasion case

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is ending
its criminal case against Zuercher Kantonalbank for helping
wealthy Americans evade taxes, after the Zurich lender paid
$98.5 million and complied with a three-year deferred
prosecution agreement.
In a Friday filing with the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan, a federal prosecutor said "the government will not
now proceed with the prosecution of ZKB" because of the lender's
"full compliance" with the August 2018 agreement.
ZKB had admitted to helping U.S.-based clients hide hundreds
of millions of dollars from the Internal Revenue Service by
using undeclared Swiss bank accounts.
Prosecutors said more than 190 U.S. taxpayers conspired to
conceal accounts at the bank between 2002 and 2009.
The case was part of a broad U.S. crackdown on offshore tax
evasion by wealthy Americans.
Two ZKB bankers each pleaded guilty to a related misdemeanor
conspiracy charge and were sentenced to one year probation.
The $98.5 million payment included a $35.1 million fine,
plus restitution and forfeiture, court papers show.
