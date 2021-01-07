U.S. endures pandemic's deadliest day, overshadowed by Washington mob assault on Capitol

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - As the events that unfolded in
Washington on Wednesday captured the nation's attention, the
raging coronavirus pandemic claimed its highest U.S. death toll
yet, killing more than 4,000 people in a single day, according
to a Reuters tally.
COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 132,051, stetting a grim
record for the fourth day in a row as of late Wednesday night, a
Reuters analysis of public health data showed.
As thousands of mostly unmasked supporters of President
Donald Trump laid siege to the U.S. Capitol, daily reported
cases of the novel coronavirus again soared past the 250,000
mark, taking the total case tally to 21.2 million.
The deadly virus surging in most of the nation is hammering
parts of California most severely, including the Los Angeles
metropolitan area, pushing hospitals to their limits.
Earlier this week, public health officials ordered the
suspension of elective surgeries for at least three weeks in
more than a dozen southern and central counties in the state.
Nevada, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania logged
their highest single-day death toll on Wednesday.
The latest surge is compounded by the rapid spread of a new,
highly transmittable COVID-19 variant that was first detected in
the United Kingdom in December and has now spread to at least
seven U.S. states, including New York, Colorado and California.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday announced
the first confirmed case of the variant in Dauphin County, where
an individual tested positive "after known international
exposure."
The variant was also identified in Texas on Thursday,
contracted by a resident, with no history of travel, of Harris
County, which includes the Houston metropolitan area, the Texas
Department of State Health Services said.
With the strain on stretched healthcare systems increasing
across the country, federal and local officials announced steps
to speed the sluggish pace of inoculating eligible residents
with two authorized coronavirus vaccines.
On Wednesday, top health officials announced plans to start
distributing COVID-19 vaccines through pharmacies around the
country earlier than expected this week as states have struggled
to administer supplies they have been allocated.
The lack of a federal blueprint for the crucial final step
of getting the vaccines into tens of millions of arms has left
state and local officials in charge of the monumental effort,
creating a patchwork of different plans across the nation.
The partnership with 19 pharmacy chains will eventually
allow the Operation Warp Speed program to deliver vaccines to as
many as 40,000 locations around the country, U.S. officials said
at a news conference on Wednesday.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar also said
that states should not let recommendations to prioritize certain
groups, like healthcare workers, slow the pace of vaccinations.
Azar urged states not to keep vaccines sitting in freezers
too long for distribution to priority workers and has encouraged
governors to skirt government recommendations for who should
receive vaccines first if it can speed inoculations of others.
If states are struggling to distribute the vaccine, "then by
all means you want to be opening up to people 70 and over or 65
and over," he said.
Who should be inoculated has been the subject of yet another
spar between New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the state's
governor, Andrew Cuomo.
On Thursday, de Blasio lashed out at Cuomo for shutting down
the mayor's plan to start vaccinating some residents in group
1b, outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,
which includes people aged 75 and older as well as frontline
essential workers.
De Blasio argued that the city's public hospitals have
"thousands of slots available" due in part to a substantial
contingent of health workers who declined to be vaccinated.
Cuomo, who has lamented the slow supply of vaccines from the
federal government, has argued all healthcare workers should be
vaccinated before moving on to the next category.
In neighboring New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy said on
Wednesday that vaccinations are being offered to people in the
1b category, including law enforcement and fire fighters, as
well as other frontline essential workers.
Murphy said he anticipated there will be fluidity to
inoculations, with several groups offered them at once to be
sure no vaccine expires and is wasted.
"It is not necessary to vaccinate all individuals in one
phase before moving on to the next phase," Judy Persichilli, the
state's health commissioner, said at a news briefing alongside
the governor.
