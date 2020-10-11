Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. energy companies begin restoring oil and gas output after hurricane

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/11/2020 | 03:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A gas station remains flooded from Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. energy companies were returning workers and restarting operations at storm-swept production facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast on Sunday, two days after Hurricane Delta barreled through the area.

Chevron Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BHP Group all said workers were headed back to production platforms in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico.

BHP expects to complete the return of workers to its Shenzi and Neptune production platforms on Sunday, spokeswoman Judy Dane said, adding that resuming flows will depend on how quickly pipelines return to service.

It can take several days after a storm passes for energy producers to evaluate facilities for damage, return workers and restore offshore production. The companies that operate oil and gas pipelines and process the offshore output also shut ahead of the storm.

On Sunday, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said 91% of offshore crude oil production remains shut in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Delta, which made landfall on Friday night.

In addition, 62.2% of natural gas output remains shut in the Gulf following the storm that made landfall near Creole, Louisiana, and weakened into a low-pressure system over Mississippi on Saturday.

Through Sunday, a cumulative total of 8.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil production and 8.3 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output from the Gulf has been shut because of Hurricane Delta.

The area produces about 17% of total daily U.S. oil production and 5% of daily natural gas production.

Still remaining shut are the Calcasieu Waterway in Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes in Louisiana and the ports of Lake Charles and Cameron, Louisiana, near where Delta made landfall.

The ports of Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas, including the Sabine Pass, which serve major oil and liquefied natural gas processing plants, were reopened with restrictions on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Total SA continued restarting its 225,500 barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Sunday. The refinery, which is about 65 miles (100 km) west of Creole, Louisiana, lost power on Friday.

Fast-moving Delta swept over Louisiana on Saturday and became a low-pressure system over the U.S. state of Mississippi later that day. It was south of Knoxville, Tennessee, Sunday morning and moving northeast at 16 mph (25.7 km per hour).

Remnants of Delta were forecast to drop 3 inches to 6 inches (7.6 to 15.2 cm) of rain on parts of Tennessee, the Appalachian region of northeast Georgia, western Carolinas and western Virginia, the National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Bill Berkrot)

By Erwin Seba

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -0.19% 36.58 End-of-day quote.-6.01%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.29% 42.78 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 1.90% 11.346 Delayed Quote.-56.64%
WTI -1.54% 40.546 Delayed Quote.-32.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF TUR : QA-97, 11 October 2020, Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hami Aksoy In Response to a Question Regarding the Remarks of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Mr. Dendias Concerning Turkey in a Newspaper Interview
PU
03:19pEXCLUSIVE : TikTok rival Triller explores deal to go public - sources
RE
03:17pU.S. energy companies begin restoring oil and gas output after hurricane
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Inflation, Jobless Claims, Retail Sales
DJ
02:55pTiktok rival triller inc in talks to go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company-sources
RE
02:37pLiverpool faces toughest of new UK lockdown measures - Sky
RE
02:15pTwitter flags Trump tweet for violating its rules on COVID-19 information
RE
02:00pFACTBOX-New Zealand parties clash over COVID-19, economy, taxes and housing
RE
01:44pTwitter flags Trump tweet for violating its rules on COVID-19 information
RE
01:43pSouth Africa lays out conditions to seize land, says investors will be reassured
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. earnings improvement expected, but still a weak quarter
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ant Group's $35 billion IPO unlikely to be hurt by possible U.S. curbs, analysts sa..
3BAYER AG : Bayer, BASF Fight to Keep Weedkiller on U.S. Farms
4French fishermen better off with no deal than bad British proposals -minister
5RICHARD BRANSON'S VIRGIN ORBIT SEEKS $1 BILLION VALUATION IN FUNDING ROUND: WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group