Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. energy firms face another storm hit amid slow recoveries

09/13/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Damage from Hurricane Ida

(Reuters) -Evacuations were underway on Monday from offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil platforms as onshore oil refiners began preparing for hurricane-force winds from a second Gulf Coast storm in as many weeks.

Tropical Storm Nicholas was taking aim at the Texas coast with 70 miles per hour(113 kph) winds, threatening to bring winds and flooding to coastal Texas and Louisiana still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

Life-threatening flash floods from up to 12 inches and more of rain are possible from Texas to southwest Louisiana. Nicholas could become a hurricane just ahead of landfall on Monday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Nicholas is the second cyclone to threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast energy complex in recent weeks. Ida wreaked havoc on oil production and refining facilities in late August and early September. Some 113,000 Louisiana homes and businesses have been without power since Ida.

IDA DAMAGES LINGER

More than 40% of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's oil and gas output remained offline on Monday, two weeks after Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast, according to offshore regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

Damages to an offshore hub that pumps oil and gas from three major oilfields for processing onshore and power outages at onshore processing plants are responsible for the production losses.

Royal Dutch Shell said it had begun evacuating non-essential personnel from its Perdido platform, which was unaffected by Ida. Occidental Petroleum Corp said it was implementing procedures to safeguard workers, signaling its own offshore evacuations.

Shippers were warned of hurricane-force winds at oil export terminals on the Texas coast. The Houston Ship Channel halted in- and outbound traffic, and the Aransas-Corpus Christi pilots suspended activities due to heavy seas.

The Coast Guard ordered vessels in the Texas ports of Houston, Galveston, Texas City and Freeport to cease cargo transfers if winds reach 40 mph. It barred inbound transit of 500 gross tons and greater vessels at all four.

Oil refiners Citgo Petroleum, Exxon Mobil Corp, Phillips 66, and Shell said they were preparing some of their Texas and Louisiana coastal plants for severe weather.

HEAVY RAINS

"The big thing is going to be the rain. It's going to be a slow-moving storm. When storms move at 5 of 8 miles per hour it can take a while for them to clear out," said Phil Klotzbach, a researcher at Colorado State University.

U.S. crude futures were up 1% on Monday to $70.45 a barrel, while gasoline futures were roughly flat at $2.1648 a gallon.

Oil imports and exports face potential delays from Nicholas. Vessels that were unable to load or discharge during Ida could be rerouted again, shippers said.

The first supertanker scheduled to dock since Ida at the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), the largest U.S. privately owned terminal for crude exports and imports, has yet to load, according to Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver, Marianna Parraga in Houston, and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Steve Orlofsky)

By Liz Hampton and Marianna Parraga


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED 1.59% 253 End-of-day quote.44.08%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.58% 55.37 Delayed Quote.30.96%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.51% 73.64 Delayed Quote.37.99%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2.46% 17.14 Real-time Quote.14.47%
WTI 0.82% 70.666 Delayed Quote.40.99%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pU.S. energy firms face another storm hit amid slow recoveries
RE
05:54pCOINBASE GLOBAL : Crypto CEOs should cooperate with regulators to unlock future growth -SALT panel
RE
05:52pWORLD BANK : financing helps to support Senegal in the fight against COVID-19
PU
05:51pOracle revenue falls short of expectations as cloud competition rises
RE
05:51pNorway opposition leader says he'll seek to form coalition government
RE
05:51pNorway labour party leader jonas gahr stoere says he will seek to form a government of centre-left parties
RE
05:45pNorway labour party leader jonas gahr stoere says his centre-left opposition bloc has won election
RE
05:43pWalmart says litecoin tie-up statement fake; cryptocurrency jolted
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.02% to 87.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.01% to $1.1812 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Epic's narrow win in App Store case toughens fight against Google Play ..
2Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Booking, Expedia, Lyft...
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking riva..
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS