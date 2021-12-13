Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. energy firms push states for carbon markets to spur renewable fuel growth

12/13/2021 | 01:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Photo illustration of a fuel nozzle from a bio diesel fuel pump at a filling station in San Diego

(Reuters) - U.S. energy companies are pressing states to speed development of low-carbon fuel markets, warning that numerous proposed projects to make renewable natural gas and other biofuels may fizzle.

State programs, led by California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), reward fuel producers for decarbonizing by producing renewable fuels, who have responded by ramping up their production of such "greener" supply.

As a result, the price of credits that refiners and other polluters can generate has dropped sharply - thereby making it less likely that companies will invest in more production facilities in coming years.

Nearly every U.S. independent petroleum refiner has announced plans to produce fuel from waste and vegetable oils because the incentives can prove profitable for their industries. The U.S. Energy Department projects renewable diesel will be about 7% of the overall diesel pool by 2030; it is currently just 5%.

However, the price of LCFS credits in California, which are generated and traded by companies that produce fuel at a lower carbon intensity than a benchmark set by various states, has fallen nearly 30% in the last two months to below $145 per metric ton of carbon, according to California's Air Resources Board (CARB).

That is the result of rising renewable diesel sales as refiners plan to boost output of the fuel, according to industry experts. If oversupply continues to lower the price of these credits, investor interest to build more advanced biofuel projects will wane, the industry warned.

"Every $5 the credit falls, another set of investors are not going to invest in this short-term experiment that has only lasted for 10 years," said Eric McAfee, chairman and chief executive of Aemetis, a renewable fuels company, to California regulators on a virtual public workshop held on Wednesday.

McAffee and other biofuel producers argued during the comment period that quicker action is needed from regulators to keep investors who anticipated LCFS prices staying in the $200 range.

FEW MARKETS TO CHOOSE FROM

Only a handful of U.S. states have LCFS markets. California has created one of the biggest regional carbon markets for the transportation sector, which state regulators say is one of the most effective ways of reducing carbon emissions from road fuel.

In 2020, CARB said LCFS credit generation met nearly all of the state's target reduction for carbon emissions. The LCFS sets annual carbon intensity (CI) standards, or benchmarks, which become more stringent over time.

But other states have struggled to coordinate with each other to introduce their own low carbon programs, which would open up additional markets for the growing supply of renewable energy and raise credit prices again.

Last month, an East Coast low-carbon program five years in the making that would have included Massachusetts and Connecticut died after various governors expressed concern that the program would raise gasoline prices. California currently has the highest gasoline prices in the nation at $4.70 a gallon.

The program would have required large gasoline and diesel suppliers to purchase auctionable "allowances" for the pollution caused by combustion of fuels sold in participating areas.

Gasoline-related trade groups opposed the idea, saying it would harm, rather than promote, use of fuels that produce fewer pollutants by failing to effectively encourage investment in alternative fuels.

Stakeholders are now eying New York, which may adopt a policy backed by the New York Climate Action Council that would call for significantly increased investment in renewable diesel through 2030.

"The replacement of diesel with renewable diesel and green hydrogen will reduce harmful fine particulate matter emissions in disadvantaged communities," the council said in a draft plan released in October.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola)

By Laura Sanicola


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEMETIS, INC. 4.64% 17.13 Delayed Quote.587.95%
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S -2.89% 33.65 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MCAFEE CORP. 0.04% 25.7 Delayed Quote.53.98%
S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX 0.10% 168.949 Delayed Quote.24.88%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.28% 184.8956 Delayed Quote.51.27%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:12aExperts count coffee trees in Brazil as prices hit 10-year highs
RE
01:10aU.S. energy firms push states for carbon markets to spur renewable fuel growth
RE
01:02aUNICREDIT : Credit suisse raises target price to eur 15.1 from eur 13.8
RE
12:59aAsia stocks rise, markets set for central bank parade
RE
12:57aAsia stocks rise, markets set for central bank parade
RE
12:54aADB approves $600 million loan for Indonesian state utility
RE
12:51aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Investors Eye Faster Fed Taper After U.S. Inflation Print
DJ
12:50aCHINA, INDIA SOLVE LOCAL COAL SUPPLY, BUT SEABORNE PRICES STAY HIGH : Russell
RE
12:50aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Investors Eye Faster Fed -2-
DJ
12:48aCredit suisse group ag - group board of directors will, over time, move to a composition with a maximum of 12 members, despite these additional responsibilities
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vietnam car company Vingroup starts work on $174 million EV battery pla..
2Wyloo raises offer for nickel miner Noront after talks end with BHP
3China's Sensetime postpones $767 mln Hong Kong IPO after U.S. ban
4Dollar Tree proposes settlement talks to activist investor Mantle Ridge
5EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors Eye Faster Fed Taper After U.S. Inflat..

HOT NEWS