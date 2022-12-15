Advanced search
U.S. energy regulator approves Energy Transfer's Louisiana gas pipeline

12/15/2022 | 05:04pm EST
HOUSTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP on Thursday received approval to start operations on a natural gas pipeline that will deliver fuel to the U.S. Gulf Coast at a time of supercharged demand overseas.

The Gulf Run pipeline, which can carry 1.65 billion cubic feet per day, takes natural gas from other Energy Transfer pipelines that link to shale gas basins in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The 135-mile pipeline runs from Westdale to Starks, Louisiana.

Natural gas projects are expected to be move ahead in coming years as production rises and shippers secure new customers in Europe, which is trying to wean itself off Russian energy, and in Asia, where many countries are boosting imports of LNG. (Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; editing by Gary McWilliams)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY TRANSFER LP -1.10% 11.66 Delayed Quote.44.71%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 5.93% 308.5027 Real-time Quote.77.21%
