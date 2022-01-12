U.S. energy-related emissions likely to rise in 2022 and 2023: Kemp

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. energy-related carbon
dioxide emissions are forecast to rise this year and next as
strong economic growth overwhelms increases in energy
efficiency, deployment of renewables and roll-out of electric
vehicles.
The anticipated increase in emissions shows the United
States is far off track to reach net zero by 2050, despite
ambitious statements by top policymakers in the Biden
administration.
Energy-related emissions are set to rise by 87 million
tonnes this year and another 25 million tonnes in 2023,
according to the latest forecasts from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA).
Based on detailed modelling of energy consumption by fuel,
emissions are predicted to be 4.97 billion tonnes in 2023, up
from 4.86 billion in 2021, though still down from a peak of 6.02
billion in 2007.
Between 2007 and 2023, the EIA predicts emissions will have
fallen at an average rate of just 65 million tonnes per year
(“Short-Term Energy Outlook”, EIA, Jan. 11).
But to achieve the net zero target, energy-related emissions
would then need to fall by 184 million tonnes per year between
2023 and 2050, almost three times as fast.
So far, most of the emissions reductions have come from
replacing coal-fired power generation with gas-fired generation
plus renewables.
Coal-related emissions have declined at an average rate of
74 million tonnes per year since 2007, while gas emissions have
grown 24 million tonnes per year.
Oil-related emissions have fallen at an average rate of 15
million tonnes per year, but are still forecast to be 2.3
billion tonnes in 2023, making them the single largest source of
CO2 emissions.
Coal to gas switching in power generation has been
relatively straightforward since both are very mature
technologies with similar characteristics from a consumer’s
perspective (https://tmsnrt.rs/3qtGJux).
However, with coal-related emissions down to less than 1
billion tonnes per year in 2022 and 2023, from almost 2.2
billion in 2007, the scope for further reductions from
coal-to-gas switching is limited.
Much deeper and more complex decarbonisation policies will
be needed to get anywhere close to meeting the net zero target,
implying a much more profound transformation of the energy and
socio-economic systems.
Nothing in the experience of the last 14 years suggests deep
decarbonisation on the scale envisaged is likely to begin in the
near term.
Policymakers and climate campaigners are likely to stick
with the net zero by 2050 target for the time being to mobilise
support and inject a sense of urgency into emissions reductions.
But the relatively slow pace of reductions so far suggests
the target is already slipping out of reach and will need to
reset later this decade.
