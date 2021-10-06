U.S. energy secretary: Tapping oil reserve a possible tool to calm prices-FT

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer
Granholm said on Wednesday that tapping the country's emergency
oil stash is being mulled by the administration to cool gasoline
prices that have hit seven-year highs on higher demand as the
coronavirus pandemic eases, according to a Financial Times
report.
"It's a tool that's under consideration," Granholm said at
an FT energy transition summit about the prospect of the
administration of President Joe Biden tapping the Strategic
Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to calm oil and motor fuel prices.
U.S. gasoline prices have reached about $3.20 a gallon as
people return to work and travel more on signs that COVID-19
cases are easing and after OPEC+ oil producing countries agreed
this week to keep crude supplies tight. High oil prices are a
concern for the administration ahead of next year's midterm
elections.
U.S. presidents have occasionally released crude from the
reserve to calm oil prices. In the last big release, former
President Barack Obama in 2011 ordered the sale of 30.6 million
barrels in response to crude supply disruptions in Libya. That
was coordinated with other countries in the International Energy
Agency, which also released 30 million barrels.
The SPR, held in caverns on the Texas and Louisiana coasts,
currently holds about 617.8 million barrels of crude, according
to the Energy Department, the lowest in about 18 years.
Granholm also did not rule out a ban on crude oil exports,
which was lifted in 2015 when Obama was president. “That’s a
tool that we have not used, but it is a tool as well,” Granholm
said in the FT report.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner
Editing by Marguerita Choy)