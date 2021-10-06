Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. energy secretary: Tapping oil reserve a possible tool to calm prices-FT

10/06/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Wednesday that tapping the country's emergency oil stash is being mulled by the administration to cool gasoline prices that have hit seven-year highs on higher demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases, according to a Financial Times report.

"It's a tool that's under consideration," Granholm said at an FT energy transition summit about the prospect of the administration of President Joe Biden tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to calm oil and motor fuel prices.

U.S. gasoline prices have reached about $3.20 a gallon as people return to work and travel more on signs that COVID-19 cases are easing and after OPEC+ oil producing countries agreed this week to keep crude supplies tight. High oil prices are a concern for the administration ahead of next year's midterm elections.

U.S. presidents have occasionally released crude from the reserve to calm oil prices. In the last big release, former President Barack Obama in 2011 ordered the sale of 30.6 million barrels in response to crude supply disruptions in Libya. That was coordinated with other countries in the International Energy Agency, which also released 30 million barrels.

The SPR, held in caverns on the Texas and Louisiana coasts, currently holds about 617.8 million barrels of crude, according to the Energy Department, the lowest in about 18 years.

Granholm also did not rule out a ban on crude oil exports, which was lifted in 2015 when Obama was president. “That’s a tool that we have not used, but it is a tool as well,” Granholm said in the FT report. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:06pIMF board to meet again on Georgieva review on Friday - source
RE
04:02pWall Street ends higher on optimism about U.S. debt-ceiling deal
RE
04:02pTesla would face tough road in any bid to slash $137 million racial bias verdict in U.S
RE
04:00pGM, General Electric to study rare earth supply projects for EVs
RE
04:00pBitcoin last up 7.1% at $55,150.01; ether last up 2.2% at $3,593.12
RE
04:00pDollar advances on inflation worries; payrolls data eyed
RE
03:54pStocks rebound on progress toward U.S. debt ceiling resolution
RE
03:50pU.S. Senate delays debt limit vote as Democrats mull McConnell offer
RE
03:39pGEORGE SOROS : Bitcoin soars to five-month high on seasonal factors, Soros news
RE
03:37pTurkey ratifies Paris climate agreement; last G20 country to do so
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rebound on progress toward U.S. debt ceiling resolution
2Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower as U.S. lawmaker..
3Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks skid on inflation angst as oil jumps
4Analyst recommendations: American Airlines, Biogen, Morgan Stanley, Rol..
5Bayer : shares up after first trial win over Roundup

HOT NEWS