U.S. energy secretary does not rule out secondary sanctions on buyers of Russian oil

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has
not ruled out the possibility of placing sanctions on countries
that purchase Russian oil amid the war in Ukraine, but was being
careful about impacts on oil markets, U.S. Energy Secretary
Jennifer Granholm said Thursday.
The United States, along with Britain and Canada have placed
bans on purchases of Russian oil after Moscow's invasion of
Ukraine. But Washington has not placed so-called secondary
sanctions on countries that buy Russian oil, the type of
measures it has slapped on countries that buy oil from Iran.
"The administration is going to be making decisions in that
vein... I'm not telegraphing, that's their call," Granholm told
reporters in Washington. The Treasury Department and State
Department typically craft sanctions, but the energy secretary
can have input in regards to their effect on global oil prices.
Countries such as India and China continue to buy oil from
Russia, which ultimately helps fund the war effort.
India, the world's No. 3 oil importer, boosted Russian oil
imports in April to about 277,000 barrels per day, up from
66,000 bpd in March as refiners snap up cheaper oil shunned by
many Western countries and companies. China is also
picking up heavily discounted Russian barrels.
When asked whether the administration should impose
secondary sanctions Granholm said: "I know that that's certainly
not off the table."
But such measures could boost global prices for oil at a
time when the administration is sensitive about high gasoline
prices that recently hit a fresh record despite Washington's
move to release record amounts of oil from the Strategic
Petroleum Reserve. The high prices are worrying Biden's fellow
Democrats ahead of congressional elections in November.
Granholm said the first set of Western sanctions on Russia
has pulled about 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) off global
markets and EU plans to phase out Russian oil and refined
products could remove another 1.5 million bpd by the end of the
year.
"That will obviously create additional price pressures ...
we don't want our citizens to be hurting," from high fuel bills,
Granholm said.
