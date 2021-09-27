U.S. environment agency urged by 21 states to toughen vehicle emissions rewrite

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A group of 21 state
attorneys general, the District of Columbia, and several major
U.S. cities urged the Biden administration to finalize
significantly stricter vehicle emissions rules than it has
proposed.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in August
called for reversing the Trump-era loosening of vehicle
emissions rules with a new plan to boost efficiency 10% in the
2023 model year and aim for a fleet average of 52 miles per
gallon (mpg) by 2026.
But the states and cities want more stringent rules saying
automakers have enough time to meet tougher rules.
"There is no need to wait to require further deployment of
these technologies or to delay the massive economic and public
health benefits of reducing these emissions," wrote the state
attorneys general, led by California and joined by New York
City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver and others.
"EPA must begin now to address the devastating risks of
climate change and the on-going harms facing communities," they
said.
Other states signing include New York, Illinois, Maryland,
Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE)
in separate comments also called for greater stringency, arguing
the EPA's proposed standard "is too weak."
ACEEE said EPA's analysis showed "that the proposed rule
will only lead to an EV market share of 8% by MY 2026."
That was too low to meet President Joe Biden's target of 50%
EVs by 2030, it said in its official comments on the proposal.
General Motors said it backed the "emission reduction goals"
in the EPA proposal, which it called "historically stringent"
but did not weigh in EPA's request for comment on whether to
hike 2026 requirements.
In March 2020, Trump's Republican administration rolled back
the previous Obama administration's standards to require only
1.5% annual increases in efficiency through 2026. Obama had
required 5% annual increases.
Trump's rewrite mandated 2026 fuel efficiency of just 43.3
mpg.
The EPA projects Biden's requirements will cost $150 billion
to $240 billion through 2025 in higher vehicle costs, but save
motorists $120 billion to $250 billion in fuel costs. They will
have net benefits of $86 billion to $140 billion including other
matters like improved public health and reduced pollution.
EPA said by 2050 the proposal would "reduce gasoline
consumption by more than 290 million barrels" a nearly 10%
reduction.
In 2020, EPA said the Trump plan would hike U.S. oil
consumption by about 500,000 barrels per day.
The transportation sector is the largest U.S. source of
greenhouse emissions, representing 29% of total emissions.
Light-duty vehicles account for 58% of the transportation
emissions.
