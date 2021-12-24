U.S. equity funds enjoy big inflows on easing Omicron worries

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors bought $27.55 billion worth of U.S. equity funds, and $22.96 billion in money market funds.

Wall Street's main indexes posted solid gains this week, with the S&P 500 marking a record high on Thursday.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond funds attracted $1.5 billion in the week, compared with big outflows the previous week.

