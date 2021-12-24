Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. equity funds enjoy big inflows on easing Omicron worries

12/24/2021 | 01:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A street sign for Wall Street is seen in the financial district in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. equity funds saw big inflows in the week ended Dec. 22, supported by easing fears over the Omicron variant and strong earnings from some big companies such as Nike and Micron Technology.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors bought $27.55 billion worth of U.S. equity funds, and $22.96 billion in money market funds.


Graphic: Weekly flows into U.S. mutual funds by asset type:

Wall Street's main indexes posted solid gains this week, with the S&P 500 marking a record high on Thursday.


Graphic: Flows into U.S. equity sector funds:

Meanwhile, U.S. bond funds attracted $1.5 billion in the week, compared with big outflows the previous week.


Graphic: Flows into U.S. bond funds:

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26pIran says war games in Gulf were warning to Israel
RE
03:09pTurkish lira caps historic week with big lift from Erdogan government
RE
02:55pOn Santa tracking call, Biden is told 'Let's go Brandon' - and says he agrees
RE
02:48pLook beyond the lights and remember the poor, pope says on Christmas eve
RE
02:41pLebanese president says country needs '6-7 years' to exit crisis
RE
02:26pUnfazed by pandemic, supply chain woes, Santa Claus readies for annual flight
RE
02:21pTSX ends Friday up slightly as trading volumes subdued
RE
02:05pTurkey committed to free market economy principles -Erdogan
RE
01:58pFrance posts new record daily COVID-19 infections
RE
01:47pTurkey's erdogan says we will see how inflation falls with recent central bank steps
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
2China proposes tighter rules but no ban for offshore listings
3EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - London Stocks Rise in -2-
4PJSC Sberbank : Sber wraps up 2021 financial results of each client
5Analysis: Record IPO binge in 2021 leaves investors hung over

HOT NEWS