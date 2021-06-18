Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. equity funds get first weekly net inflows in three - Lipper

06/18/2021 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man points a computer screen showing stock information in this illustration photo taken in Bordeaux

(Reuters) - U.S. equity funds lured capital inflows in the week to Wednesday, after two weeks of outflows, as optimistic investors bet on recovery hopes, ignoring higher inflation levels.

Data from Refinitiv Lipper showed investors bought $386 million worth of U.S. equity funds in the week to June 16, with caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome, capping further inflows.

U.S. equity value funds attracted $1.7 billion worth of inflows, while growth funds received a net $1.85 billion, after facing outflows for the past two weeks.

(Graphic: Fund flows into U.S. equities bonds and money market - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jznpnwrlovl/Fund%20flows%20into%20U.S.%20equities%20bonds%20and%20money%20market.jpg)

Among equity sectors, U.S. real estate funds attracted purchases worth a net $528 million, in their third consecutive week of net inflows, bolstered by a surge in housing prices in the United States.

Wall Street's main indexes were jolted earlier this week after the Fed unexpectedly signaled it could begin tapering its massive stimulus sooner than expected, setting the benchmark S&P 500 on course to snap a three-week winning streak.

The U.S. money market funds had $26.4 billion in outflows, the biggest in nine weeks.

(Graphic: Flows into U.S. equity sector fund -

)

(Graphic: Fund flows into U.S. growth and value funds - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/azgpoogagpd/Fund%20flows%20into%20U.S.%20growth%20and%20value%20funds.jpg)

Also, investors purchased a net $4.3 billion in U.S. bond funds, the lowest in three weeks. Both U.S. taxable bond funds and municipal bond funds witnessed the lowest net buying in three weeks at $2.7 billion and $1.65 billion, respectively. U.S. short and intermediate investment-grade funds attracted $2.63 billion in inflows, a 12% increase over the last week. Inflation-protected bond funds, with inflows of $0.8 billion, also lured investors for the seventh straight week.

(Graphic: Flows into U.S. bond funds -

)

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.85% 0.7498 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.68% 1.38406 Delayed Quote.2.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.48% 0.8064 Delayed Quote.3.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.36% 1.1866 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.013497 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.94% 0.6946 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:09aPrice drop lures some buyers in India; China discounts dip
RE
10:08aUK says aim to conclude trade talks with New Zealand in August
RE
10:07aGlobal carbon price floor would limit global warming - IMF staff
RE
10:04aTSX set for worst day in over 2 weeks as energy stocks weigh
RE
10:04aAstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June
RE
10:01aPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF INDIA  : PM's greetings on Jyeshtha Ashtami
PU
09:52aU.S. equity funds get first weekly net inflows in three - Lipper
RE
09:46aCanadian dollar extends weekly decline on Fed's hawkish shift
RE
09:34aAssessment of other two banks ongoing - eu commission source
RE
09:33aRFA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION  : Wells Fargo Crashes and Burns with New RINs Analysis
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls 1% amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
3TESCO PLC : TESCO : Wall Street heads for weak open as investors review recovery bets
4ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...

HOT NEWS