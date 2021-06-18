U.S. equity funds get first weekly net inflows in three - Lipper

Data from Refinitiv Lipper showed investors bought $386 million worth of U.S. equity funds in the week to June 16, with caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome, capping further inflows.

U.S. equity value funds attracted $1.7 billion worth of inflows, while growth funds received a net $1.85 billion, after facing outflows for the past two weeks.

Among equity sectors, U.S. real estate funds attracted purchases worth a net $528 million, in their third consecutive week of net inflows, bolstered by a surge in housing prices in the United States.

Wall Street's main indexes were jolted earlier this week after the Fed unexpectedly signaled it could begin tapering its massive stimulus sooner than expected, setting the benchmark S&P 500 on course to snap a three-week winning streak.

The U.S. money market funds had $26.4 billion in outflows, the biggest in nine weeks.

Also, investors purchased a net $4.3 billion in U.S. bond funds, the lowest in three weeks. Both U.S. taxable bond funds and municipal bond funds witnessed the lowest net buying in three weeks at $2.7 billion and $1.65 billion, respectively. U.S. short and intermediate investment-grade funds attracted $2.63 billion in inflows, a 12% increase over the last week. Inflation-protected bond funds, with inflows of $0.8 billion, also lured investors for the seventh straight week.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)