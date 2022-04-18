U.S. equity funds post biggest weekly outflow in four months

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, U.S. equity funds suffered outflows of $12.57 billion, marking the biggest weekly net selling since Dec. 15.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield touched a three-year peak last week, hitting growth stocks. Value stocks also fell after comments from Federal Reserve officials raised concerns that a rapid policy tightening to tame inflation could slow the economic growth.

Meanwhile, data released last week showed that U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 16-1/2 years in March.

Growth funds saw weekly net selling of $6.91 billion, which was the biggest outflow since Jan 26, while value funds reported sales continuing for a fifth week, amounting to a net $2.95 billion.

Among U.S. sector funds, investors exited financial funds worth $1.23 billion in a second straight week of net selling. Meanwhile, consumer staples and utilities obtained inflows of $609 million and $536 million, respectively.

U.S. investors also offloaded bond funds of $14.01 billion, posting the biggest weekly withdrawal in two months.

Investors jettisoned taxable bond funds worth $10.25 billion marking the largest outflow since Feb. 16, while municipal funds recorded capital outgo of $4.39 billion. Investors sold high yield bond funds worth $4.27 billion, and U.S. short/intermediate investment-grade funds worth $1.33 billion.

Meanwhile, loan participation funds had inflows of $874 million, marking a fourth consecutive week of inflows.

Meanwhile, U.S. money market funds faced net selling of $26.4 billion, compared with outflows of $29.56 billion in the previous week.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)