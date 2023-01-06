Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. equity funds record seventh week of outflows

01/06/2023 | 09:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A person walks by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Reuters) - U.S. equity funds recorded a seventh straight week of outflows in the seven days to Jan. 4 on concerns that the Federal Reserve might continue to hike rates to tame inflationary pressures.

Investor caution ahead of the release of minutes from the Fed's latest meeting also hit appetite for equities.

Refinitiv Lipper data showed investors offloaded a net $20.72 billion worth of U.S. equity funds, compared with net withdrawals of $5.56 billion the previous week.

Data released on Thursday highlighted a tighter jobs market as U.S. private payrolls increased by more than expected in December, fuelling further worries over inflation.

U.S. growth funds suffered a seventh straight week of net outflows at $7.12 billion, while withdrawals from value funds were $2.49 billion.

Data showed tech, healthcare and financial sector funds recorded outflows of $776 million, $485 million and $484 million, respectively.

Outflows from U.S. bond funds eased to a 16-week low of $51 million, the data showed.

U.S. taxable bond funds had their first weekly inflow in eight weeks, at $80 million, but municipal bond funds suffered a fifth weekly outflow, totalling $2.01 billion.

Investors purchased U.S. short/intermediate government & Treasury funds of $3.93 billion, marking their biggest weekly net buying since Sept. 28, although high-yield, and short/intermediate investment-grade bond funds faced outflows of $1.96 billion and $1.26 billion, respectively.

Money market funds had inflows for a second straight week, which amounted to a net $69.46 billion.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.10% 0.67549 Delayed Quote.0.22%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.18955 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.09% 0.73787 Delayed Quote.0.47%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 1.05119 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.012094 Delayed Quote.0.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.25% 0.62372 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
Latest news "Economy"
10:03aU.S. service sector contracts in December, price increases slow - ISM survey
RE
09:59aBook by Benedict's top aide reveals tensions in Vatican
RE
09:50aAdani eyes stake in state-backed power trader PTC India - Bloomberg News
RE
09:48aGermany tells Musk it expects Twitter to fight disinformation
RE
09:47aExclusive-Russian hackers targeted U.S. nuclear scientists
RE
09:47a'He's gone too far': Londoners on Harry's book
RE
09:32aRussian hackers known as cold river targeted three u.s…
RE
09:32aMixed emotions as McDonald's leaves Kazakhstan
RE
09:29aIsrael to take steps in response to Palestinian moves at World Court
RE
09:25aU.S. equity funds record seventh week of outflows
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. jobs, wages growth expected in December
2Analyst recommendations: Bank of America, Diageo, Fair Isaac, JPMorgan,..
3Shell fourth quarter 2022 update note
4Nel ASA: Nel signs agreement with HH2E for potential 120 MW capacity in..
5BAYER AG : Morgan Stanley lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral

HOT NEWS