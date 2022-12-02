U.S. equity funds register biggest weekly outflow in over five weeks

Investors were also cautious about the tech sector amid a hit to iPhone production in China.

According to data from Refinitiv Lipper, U.S. equity funds saw outflows of $17.37 billion, the biggest amount for a week since June 15.

Data showed the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average all recorded two straight months of gains through November.

U.S. equity growth and value funds both witnessed outflows for a second straight week, with disposals amounting to $6.8 billion and $1.76 billion, respectively.

By sector, investors exited tech, financials, and real estate funds worth $647 million, $231 million and $219 million, respectively.

Data for U.S. bond funds showed investors withdrew $10.41 billion in a fourth straight week of net selling.

U.S. investors sold taxable bond funds of $8.91 billion, marking a third straight week of outflow, while exiting $288 million out of municipal bond funds.

U.S. general domestic taxable fixed income funds recorded outflows of $6.38 billion, the biggest for a week since at least Jan. 2021, while short/intermediate investment-grade, and high yield funds had net selling of $1.23 billion and $1.11 billion respectively.

Meanwhile, safer U.S. money market funds received $26.95 billion, the biggest amount in four weeks, and government bond fund attracted $738 million.

