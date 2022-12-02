Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. equity funds register biggest weekly outflow in over five weeks

12/02/2022 | 08:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. equity funds logged big outflows in the week to November 30 as investors booked profit after concerns over economic growth resurfaced due to protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies.

Investors were also cautious about the tech sector amid a hit to iPhone production in China.

According to data from Refinitiv Lipper, U.S. equity funds saw outflows of $17.37 billion, the biggest amount for a week since June 15.

Graphic: Fund flows: US equities, bonds and money market funds https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/byprljwjwpe/Fund%20flows%20US%20equities%20bonds%20and%20money%20market%20funds.jpg

Data showed the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average all recorded two straight months of gains through November.

U.S. equity growth and value funds both witnessed outflows for a second straight week, with disposals amounting to $6.8 billion and $1.76 billion, respectively.

Graphic: Fund flows: US growth and value funds

By sector, investors exited tech, financials, and real estate funds worth $647 million, $231 million and $219 million, respectively.

Graphic: Fund flows: US equity sector funds

Data for U.S. bond funds showed investors withdrew $10.41 billion in a fourth straight week of net selling.

U.S. investors sold taxable bond funds of $8.91 billion, marking a third straight week of outflow, while exiting $288 million out of municipal bond funds.

U.S. general domestic taxable fixed income funds recorded outflows of $6.38 billion, the biggest for a week since at least Jan. 2021, while short/intermediate investment-grade, and high yield funds had net selling of $1.23 billion and $1.11 billion respectively.

Graphic: Fund flows: US bond funds

Meanwhile, safer U.S. money market funds received $26.95 billion, the biggest amount in four weeks, and government bond fund attracted $738 million.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.19% 148.31 Delayed Quote.-16.64%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.56% 34395.01 Real-time Quote.-4.81%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.13% 11482.45 Real-time Quote.-26.70%
Latest news "Economy"
08:30aLooting, forced removals plague Ethiopia's Tigray despite truce - witnesses
RE
08:28aGermany's RWE signs MoU with Hyphen on green ammonia in Namibia
RE
08:27aRussia says it is 'outraged' by France backing war crimes tribunal
RE
08:27aBrazil's central bank to keep rates steady, stress fiscal concerns
RE
08:22aBrazil industrial output rises in October but near-term outlook remains cloudy
RE
08:18aPakistan ex-PM Khan urges government to hold talks over snap polls
RE
08:17aU.S. equity funds register biggest weekly outflow in over five weeks
RE
08:15aSingapore Manufacturing Activity Contracted for Third Straight Month in November
DJ
08:13aEU plans to fine companies for breaking sanctions against Russia
RE
08:04aPfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ECB's Lagarde warns some fiscal policies in Europe could fuel excess de..
2As the Fed plans to 'raise and hold,' new projections may show the cost
3Nokia deploys next-generation fiber technology for a smarter, faster an..
4U.S. job growth likely slowed again in November; labor market still tig..
5Explainer-India G20 presidency 2023: what does it mean and what can we ..

HOT NEWS