  Homepage
  News
News
U.S. examining crypto wallets linked to FTX's Bankman-Fried - Bloomberg News

12/30/2022 | 04:58pm EST
FTX former CEO Bankman-Fried appears at Manhattan federal court in New York City

(Reuters) - Federal prosecutors are looking into a series of crypto transactions that online analysts have tied to digital wallets associated with Sam Bankman-Fried, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York (SDNY) are looking at whether Bankman-Fried, if he's making the transactions, is just moving around his own assets or cashing them out without approval, the report said.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office and an attorney for Bankman-Fried did not respond immediately to Reuters requests for comment.

Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive officer of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, tweeted that he was not behind the transactions.

"I'm not and couldn't be moving any of those funds; I don't have access to them anymore," he said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
