Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. existing home sales lowest since 2010

01/20/2023 | 07:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: U.S. existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, marking the 11th straight monthly decline, the longest stretch since 1999.

That's according to the National Association of Realtors, which said on Friday that existing home sales fell one-and-a-half percent last month.

It caps a terrible year for home resales, which fell nearly 18% in 2022 to the lowest level since 2014.

Sales dropped in the Northeast, South and Midwest. They were unchanged in the West.

The Federal Reserve's interest rate-hiking cycle - the fastest since the 1980s - has pushed housing into a recession.

As for new homes, single-family homebuilding rebounded in December but, outside of a plunge during the health crisis, dropped to its lowest level in nearly seven years.

But the worst of the housing market rout is probably behind us. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate retreated to an average 6.15% this week, the lowest since mid-September, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

But it remains well above the 3.56% average during the same period last year.

The median existing house price increased from a year earlier to $366,900 in December. While still the highest median price for any December, it was the smallest price gain since May of 2020. That, experts say, together with the pullback in mortgage rates, should help to improve affordability.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
04:17aIndia's UltraTech Cement quarterly profit falls 38%
RE
04:07aIndia's Adani Group plans to demerge more business; dismisses debt concerns
RE
03:39aGermany's education advantage over European peers at risk - IW Study
RE
03:35aLarge scale COVID outbreak in China unlikely in near term- government expert
RE
03:35aPossibility of a large scale rebound of covid outbreak in china…
RE
03:34aIndia Kotak Mahindra Bank's Oct-Dec net profit jumps 31%
RE
03:31aTurkey cancels Swedish defence minister visit after protest permit
RE
03:25aElon Musk says Twitter has a headcount of about 2,300
RE
03:21aOver 60 women, children freed in Burkina Faso after kidnapping
RE
02:44aNew Zealand farmers sour on Ardern's Labour, complicating new PM's path
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings seas..
2UAE companies explore production of sustainable aviation fuel with BP
3Wall St. rallies to end higher on Alphabet, Netflix lift
4India's UltraTech Cement quarterly profit falls 38%
5India Kotak Mahindra Bank's Oct-Dec net profit jumps 31%

HOT NEWS