Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. expands Trump-era border program to San Diego

01/03/2022 | 05:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A bus leaves a closed border facility in San Diego

(Reuters) - The United States on Monday expanded to San Diego, California, the Trump-era border program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, in keeping with a federal court order, Biden administration officials told reporters.

Democratic President Joe Biden attempted to scrap his Republican predecessor's policy - often referred to as 'Remain in Mexico' - soon after taking office last January.

But after Texas and Missouri sued, a federal judge ruled it had to be reinstated. The Biden administration restarted https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-restart-trump-era-border-program-forcing-asylum-seekers-wait-mexico-2021-12-02 the program in early December in El Paso, Texas. On Monday, 36 migrants were brought to the El Paso immigration court, the first to have their hearings under the reinstated program, the officials said.

The administration last week asked https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-asks-us-supreme-court-hear-remain-mexico-case-2021-12-29 the U.S. Supreme Court whether it needed to continue to implement the policy, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). Under the policy, put in place by former President Donald Trump, migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexican border to seek asylum must wait in Mexico for their cases to be decided, instead of being allowed to await their hearings in the United States.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in October that the Trump program had "endemic flaws" and "unjustifiable human costs."

The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, has called for ending the program, saying it puts asylum seekers at risk and harms their due process rights.

(Reporting by Kristina Cooke, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.50% to 90.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.65% to $1.1299 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Lost 0.34% to $1.3482 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pDollar Gains 0.19% to 115.32 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pDogecoin Lost 2.27% to $0.170 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEthereum Lost 2.25% to $3727.99 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pBitcoin Lost 2.05% to $46055.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pLIVESTOCK-CME live and feeder cattle futures ease
RE
05:31pBiden unveils plan to boost competition in U.S. meat industry
RE
05:31pManhattan DA's office will not charge Cuomo with COVID nursing home deaths -lawyer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
2Tesla surmounts supply chain woes with blockbuster Q4 deliveries
3BlueCity Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Bindin..
4European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
5Darling Ingredients to Participate in the 2022 Goldman Sachs Global Ene..

HOT NEWS