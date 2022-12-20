Advanced search
U.S. expands dispute settlement consultations over Canadian dairy tariff policies

12/20/2022 | 01:00pm EST
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Washington is requesting new dispute settlement consultations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal related to Canadian dairy import tariff policies, according to a statement from U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

The request expands an earlier U.S. challenge of the Canada's policies on quotas for determining tariff rates on dairy imports to focus on Canada's "use of a market-share approach" for determining allocations, according to the statement.

The United States initiated dispute consultations over some Canadian dairy tariff-rate quotas in May and U.S. "concerns have only increased" since then, the statement said.

Tai's office said the U.S. has identified "additional aspects of Canada's measures that appear to be inconsistent with Canada's obligations under the USMCA." (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)


© Reuters 2022
