U.S. expands dispute settlement consultations over Canadian dairy tariff policies

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Washington is requesting new dispute
settlement consultations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement
(USMCA) trade deal related to Canadian dairy import tariff
policies, according to a statement from U.S. Trade
Representative Katherine Tai.
The request expands an earlier U.S. challenge of the
Canada's policies on quotas for determining tariff rates on
dairy imports to focus on Canada's "use of a market-share
approach" for determining allocations, according to the
statement.
The United States initiated dispute consultations over some
Canadian dairy tariff-rate quotas in May and U.S. "concerns have
only increased" since then, the statement said.
Tai's office said the U.S. has identified "additional
aspects of Canada's measures that appear to be inconsistent with
Canada's obligations under the USMCA."
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)