Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. expands visa restriction policy related to Sudan

12/07/2022 | 09:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is expanding its current visa restriction policy to hold to account military or political actors who undermine or delay the democratic process in Sudan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

The policy will cover "any current or former Sudanese officials or other individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic transition in Sudan, including through suppressing human rights and fundamental freedoms, and the immediate family members of such persons," Blinken said in a statement.

The U.S. move comes after Sudanese political parties and the military signed a framework deal on Monday that they said would pave the way for two-year civilian-led transition towards elections and end a sometimes violent standoff triggered by a coup in October 2021.

The deal could mark a new phase for Sudan, but has already faced resistance from protest groups opposed to negotiations with the military and from Islamist factions loyal to the regime of toppled leader Omar al-Bashir.

The United States and its partners welcomed the agreement and urged all parties to make a concerted effort to finalize negotiations on a new civilian-led government.

"Just as we used our prior visa restrictions policy against those who undermined the former civilian-led transitional government, we will not hesitate to use our expanded policy against spoilers in Sudan's democratic transition process," Blinken said in a statement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Toby Chopra and Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
09:21aEgypt expecting approval of IMF package next week-deputy minister
RE
09:20aU.S. adds 24 companies, entities to export control list
RE
09:08aUzbekistan takes cool line on Russian 'gas union' plan
RE
09:07aU.S. expands visa restriction policy related to Sudan
RE
09:03aSuspicious packages sent to Ukrainian missions came from Germany - Kyiv
RE
09:01aBlackrock says calls for increased overweight in inflation-linked bonds
RE
09:00aU.S. expands visa restriction policy related to Sudan
RE
08:56aWall Street cuts jobs as grim economic reality sets in - Lazard CEO
RE
08:54aGhana hoping for IMF agreement by next week: finance ministry official
RE
08:52aBotswana investigates elephant deaths near Chobe National Park
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation miss puts central bankers on back foot
2FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
3Stocks rally sputters as growth fears resurface
4Australian billionaire snaps up CWP Renewables for over $2.7 billion
5Exor to Join Amsterdam's AEX Index Following Listing Switch

HOT NEWS