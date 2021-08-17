U.S. expected to extend transportation mask mandate through Jan. 18 -- sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration
plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on
airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations
through Jan. 18 to address COVID-19 risks, three sources told
Reuters.
Major U.S. airlines were informed of the planned extension
on a call with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday,
three people briefed on the matter said. TSA and CDC did not
comment. The current TSA transportation mask order runs through
Sept 13.
