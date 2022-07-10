U.S. expects Biden and Xi will speak in weeks ahead - Blinken

BANGKOK, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony
Blinken said on Sunday the United States expects President Joe
Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will have the opportunity to
speak in the weeks ahead.
However, when asked at a news conference in Thailand if
Biden and Xi might hold a first face-to-face meeting as leaders
on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali in November, Blinken
said he could not say what might happen then.
He said he also could not say who the United States would be
sending to the APEC summit in Thailand the same month.
"With regard to President Xi and the President Biden, our
expectation is that they will have an opportunity to speak in
the weeks ahead, and I can't talk to what may happen in the
fall," Blinken said in response to a question.
The United States calls China its main strategic rival and
says high-level engagement is important to keeping the difficult
relationship with Beijing stable and preventing it from veering
inadvertently into conflict.
In answer to a separate question, Blinken said: "While we
very much look forward to participating in the APEC summit ... I
can't speak yet to who will be participating, but the United
States will very much be present."
Blinken spoke a day after a meeting of more than five hours
with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the Indonesian island
of Bali, where he went for a gathering of G20 foreign ministers.
Both Blinken and Wang described Saturday's talks - their
first in-person discussions since October - as "candid" while
Chinese media said Wang told Blinken the direction of U.S.-China
relations was in danger of being further led "astray" due to a
problem with the U.S. perceptions.
Blinken expressed concern after the talks about China's
"alignment" with Russia and was directly critical of Xi's
relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In late June, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan
said Biden and Xi were expected to speak again in the next few
weeks and U.S. officials were expected in the meeting with Wang
to try to firm that up and explore the possibility of a face-to-
face meeting, perhaps on the sidelines of the G20 summit in
November.
A Thai foreign ministry spokesman told reporters on Friday
that Wang Yi told his Thai counterpart during a visit to
Thailand on Tuesday that Xi, who has not left China during the
COVID-19 pandemic, would attend the APEC summit if he has no
other obligations.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Panu Wongcha-um
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Frances Kerry)