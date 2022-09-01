U.S. export ban on some advanced AI chips to hit almost all China tech majors - analysts

SHANGHAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. order to ban exports of
some advanced chips to China is likely to hit almost any major
tech company running public clouds or advanced artificial
intelligence training modules in the country, experts said.
Chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday that
U.S. officials told it to stop exporting two top computing chips
for AI work to China.
Advanced Micro Devices also said it had received new
license requirements that will stop its advanced AI chip called
MI250 from being exported to China.
Shu Jueting, a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson, said
on Thursday that Beijing opposes the measures, saying they
undermine the rights of Chinese companies and threaten to
disrupt global supply chains.
The orders underscore deepening U.S.-China tensions over
access to advanced chip technology.
"We’re going from blocking certain U.S. companies from
supplying to a certain company, as was the case with Huawei, to
banning certain U.S. products from selling to China period,"
said Jay Goldberg, CEO of D2D Advisory, a finance and strategy
consulting firm.
The worst case scenario would be Washington broadening the
ban to block contract chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co and Samsung from making
chips for Chinese chip designers, Jefferies' analysts said in a
note.
"We are not there yet, and the U.S. will likely evaluate the
effectiveness of each incremental step before drastic action is
considered," it said.
Market watchers say the latest ban is likely to hit a swathe
of Chinese tech companies including such giants as Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Baidu Inc
, and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.
Jefferies added affected companies could either rely on
cloud services from Alphabet Inc's Google or
Amazon.com Inc's AWS to develop AI software and export
it back to China, or use multiple lower-end chips to replicate
the processing power of the banned, high-end chips.
One former senior staffer at AMD in China said that the
restrictions won't stop Chinese tech companies from advancing
their AI research, but will make research more expensive and
less efficient in the short-term.
"It's a resource impact. They will still work on the same
projects, they will still be moving forward, it just slows them
down," he told Reuters.
Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu did not immediately reply to
Reuters' requests for comment. Huawei declined to comment.
The Nvidia and AMD chips targeted by Washington are used for
AI and machine learning applications, particularly building
training modules for tasks such as natural language processing.
These modules could be also be useful for militaries in
modeling bomb simulations and designing weapons.
Goldberg at D2D said there are few Chinese companies that
could offer chips to replace those of AMD and Nvidia quickly and
the restrictions would likely spur more funding for domestic
chip startups to narrow its gap with U.S. firms.
China is home to a number of startups aspiring to make chips
that can compete with Nvidia and AMD. Many were founded by
former staffers of those companies, though few have attained
meaningful scale.
Shares in Chinese AI chip makers Hygon Information
Technology Co and Loongson Technology Corp
surged on Thursday, rising 10% and 6%, respectively.
Last week, Biren, a company founded by alumni of Nvidia and
Alibaba, unveiled a 7nm chip that experts say marks notable
progress for China's chip sector.
"There are several dozen Chinese chip companies working on
all flavors of AI accelerators, and their order books are going
to fill up tomorrow," said Goldberg.
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; additional reporting by
Jason Xue; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Kim Coghill)