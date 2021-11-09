Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. extends ban on securities investments in companies linked to China military

11/09/2021 | 12:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will continue a Trump-era ban on U.S. investments in Chinese companies that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Biden, a Democrat who has continued some of President Donald Trump's policies on China, said he would extend the policy laid out in his Republican predecessor's executive order of November 2020.

"The PRC is increasingly exploiting United States capital to resource and to enable the development and modernization of its military, intelligence, and other security apparatuses, which continues to allow the PRC to directly threaten the United States homeland and United States forces overseas," Biden said in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The move is designed to deter U.S. investment firms, pension funds and others from buying shares of Chinese companies that were designated by the Defense Department as backed by the Chinese military.

Biden said China's military industrial complex, supported by its intelligence and other security, continues to constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat.

(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00pChinese property bonds dive as contagion kicks in
RE
12:56pOil rises on higher demand forecasts, tight supplies
RE
12:55pUSDA November Production Report
PU
12:51pIF IT AIN'T BROKE : Canadians want central bank to keep policy framework
RE
12:47pExclusive-KKR-backed OneStream Software hires Morgan Stanley to lead U.S. IPO - sources
RE
12:45pU.S. extends ban on securities investments in companies linked to China military
RE
12:43pGasoline, auto retailing boost U.S. producer prices
RE
12:41pOklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid award against Johnson & Johnson
RE
12:41pCongo Republic seeks Glencore loan deal within a year, says oil minister
RE
12:39pReuters unmasks Trump supporters who terrified U.S. election workers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk's Twitter poll shaves stock price and raises regulatory questions
2Poor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Fall as Covid-19 Surges Across Europe
4Nvidia launches new products to plug cars, factories into its Omniverse
5Analyst recommendations: Intercontinental Exchange, Airbnb, Moderna, Qu..

HOT NEWS