Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. extends protection for Citgo from PDVSA creditors through October

07/20/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday extended a measure protecting Venezuelan-owned U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp from bondholders seeking a stake in the company to collect on unpaid debts from state-owned oil company PDVSA, Citgo's owner.

Holders of PDVSA's 2020 bond, which is backed by a majority stake in Citgo's parent company (CITGO Holding, Inc.), will not be able to exercise rights to that collateral until Oct. 21, according to a new license issued by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which oversees U.S. sanctions.

The Trump administration issued the measure protecting Citgo after recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's rightful president in its bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro, who stands accused of human rights abuses and rigging his 2018 re-election.

Maduro, a socialist, denies the charges and labels Guaido a U.S. puppet seeking to oust him in a coup. He remains in power despite sanctions and diplomatic pressure, thanks to backing from the South American country's armed forces and allies like Russia, China and Cuba.

As part of the push, Washington blacklisted PDVSA, whose formal name is Petroleos de Venezuela SA, and transferred control of Citgo to Guaido. President Joe Biden has continued to recognize Guaido as Venezuela's interim president, though officials have said the administration is reviewing various sanctions programs.

"We thank the Biden administration for maintaining the suspension of the license...to reenforce the protection of Citgo," Carlos Vecchio, Guaido's envoy to Washington, wrote on Twitter.

Guaido allies are also challenging the validity of the 2020 bonds in U.S. court. While an initial ruling found that the bonds were valid, the opposition is appealing and in December obtained a court order barring creditors from seizing shares in Citgo until the appeal is heard. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:48pMaterials Up After BHP Earnings -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:45pEnergy Up On Reflation Bets, Modest Oil Price Rebound -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:41pNetflix provides anemic growth forecast, shares fall
RE
04:37pColombia government sends $3.9 bln tax reform to congress amid renewed protests
RE
04:35pU.S. extends protection for Citgo from PDVSA creditors through October
RE
04:35pFlooring Supplier Tarkett Sees Mostly Positive FX Impact in 1st Half --Currency Comment
DJ
04:30pOcc, federal reserve, federal deposit insurance corporation say they are committed to issuing joint fair-lending rules
RE
04:30pU.s. comptroller of the currency announces it will propose rescinding 2020 update to community reinvestment act rules
RE
04:30pU.S. banking regulator moves to scrap Trump-era fair lending rules
RE
04:29pWall Street bounces back on renewed economic optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4Wall Street reverses sell-off despite COVID variant concerns
5EU to tighten rules on cryptoasset transfers

HOT NEWS