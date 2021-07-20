U.S. extends protection for Citgo from PDVSA creditors through October

July 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday extended a
measure protecting Venezuelan-owned U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum
Corp from bondholders seeking a stake in the company
to collect on unpaid debts from state-owned oil company PDVSA,
Citgo's owner.
Holders of PDVSA's 2020 bond, which is backed by a majority
stake in Citgo's parent company (CITGO Holding, Inc.), will not
be able to exercise rights to that collateral until Oct. 21,
according to a new license issued by the U.S. Treasury
Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which oversees
U.S. sanctions.
The Trump administration issued the measure protecting Citgo
after recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's
rightful president in its bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro,
who stands accused of human rights abuses and rigging his 2018
re-election.
Maduro, a socialist, denies the charges and labels Guaido a
U.S. puppet seeking to oust him in a coup. He remains in power
despite sanctions and diplomatic pressure, thanks to backing
from the South American country's armed forces and allies like
Russia, China and Cuba.
As part of the push, Washington blacklisted PDVSA, whose
formal name is Petroleos de Venezuela SA, and
transferred control of Citgo to Guaido. President Joe Biden has
continued to recognize Guaido as Venezuela's interim president,
though officials have said the administration is reviewing
various sanctions programs.
"We thank the Biden administration for maintaining the
suspension of the license...to reenforce the protection of
Citgo," Carlos Vecchio, Guaido's envoy to Washington, wrote on
Twitter.
Guaido allies are also challenging the validity of the 2020
bonds in U.S. court. While an initial ruling found that the
bonds were valid, the opposition is appealing and in December
obtained a court order barring creditors from seizing shares in
Citgo until the appeal is heard.
