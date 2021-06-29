U.S. eyes more stable, profitable ties with Russia, Blinken tells paper

ROME, June 29 (Reuters) - The United States hopes for more
stable and profitable relations with Russia but if the latter
continues "to attack", then Washington will respond, Secretary
of State Antony Blinken said in a newspaper interview published
on Tuesday.
"If Russia continues to attack us, or to act as it did with
the SolarWind attacks, the intrusions into our elections and the
aggression against Navalny, then we will respond," Blinken told
Italian daily La Repubblica.
He was referring to cyberattacks and the role of jailed
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
China was "the most complicated" when it came to relations,
Blinken added, but said the United States would not ask any
nation to choose between the two countries.
"It is, however, true that when we deal with China - as an
opponent, a rival or a partner - we are much more effective if
we act together," he added.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)