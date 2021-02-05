U.S. faces risk of bankruptcies, unemployment if fiscal support not maintained - IMF

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The head of the International
Monetary Fund on Friday warned that the United States faced a
possible "dangerous wave" of bankruptcies and unemployment if it
did not maintain fiscal support until the coronavirus heath
crisis ended.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters
the United States, the world's biggest economy, had scope to
take further action and doing so would provide positive
spillover effects for the global economy.
Asked if she supported President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion
relief plan, Georgieva said the IMF supported the plan's focus
on vaccinations, health care, support for the unemployed and aid
to state and local governments.
Despite the economy's nascent recovery, Georgieva said risks
remained, especially if support was not maintained long enough.
"There is still that danger that if support is not sustained
until we have a durable exit from the health crisis, there could
be a dangerous wave of bankruptcies and unemployment," she said.
In 2020, she said U.S. bankruptcies were lower than average
in normal years due to fiscal support and it was important to
continue to calibrate that support in 2021 while preparing
carefully for the moment when some businesses did not survive
"We want to see careful, well-calibrated policy action. We
are keen for policy support to be there," she said, adding,
"Great care is necessary so we don't find ourselves in a
difficult situation."
Georgieva acknowledged concerns raised by former Treasury
Secretary Lawrence Summers about a possible overheating of the
U.S. economy, but said she was confident that new Treasury
Secretary Janet Yellen would keep a careful eye on those risks.
"Indeed we have to be watchful of risks, but we have the
best possible Secretary of the Treasury for this potential risk,
she said, "And I'm confident that there will be a lot of
attention being paid on anticipating and, if necessary, taking
appropriate action to address these risks."
