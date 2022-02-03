Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. factory orders fall in December; shipments rise further

02/03/2022 | 10:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker operates one of the metal cutting machines at Gent Machine Co.'s factory in Cleveland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made goods fell slightly more than expected in December, but manufacturing remains supported by businesses replenishing inventories.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday that factory orders decreased 0.4% in December. Data for November was revised higher to show orders increasing 1.8% instead of 1.6% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders slipping 0.2%. Orders increased 16.9% in 2021.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the economy, is being underpinned by businesses rebuilding inventories.

Inventory investment surged at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of $173.5 billion in the fourth quarter, the second-largest quarterly increase on record.

Most economists see more scope for inventories to rise, noting that inflation-adjusted inventories remain below their pre-pandemic level. Sales-to-inventory ratios are also low.

Inventories contributed 4.90 percentage points to the fourth quarter's 6.9% annualized growth pace.

In December, there were decreases in orders for computers and electronic products as well as transportation equipment. But orders for machinery, primary metals and fabricated metal products increased as did those for electrical equipment, appliances and components.

Shipments of manufactured goods rose 0.4% in December after increasing 0.7% in November. Inventories at factories climbed 0.3%. Unfilled orders rose 0.5% after gaining 0.8% in the prior month.

The Commerce Department also reported that orders for non-defense capital goods, excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans on equipment, rose 0.3% in December instead of being unchanged as reported last month.

Shipments of these so-called core capital goods, which are used to calculate business equipment spending in the gross domestic product report, increased 1.3% in December as previously reported.

Business spending on equipment rebounded in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:40aOmicron Weighed on U.S. Services Activity in January -- ISM
DJ
10:37aU.S. to cover cost of over-the-counter COVID tests through Medicare
RE
10:35aIn Kyiv, Erdogan says ready to help resolve Ukraine-Russia crisis
RE
10:34aDeutsche Bank advises clients to buy euros after ECB hawkish pivot
RE
10:33aWall St falls as Facebook's forecast disrupts tech recovery
RE
10:31aAgitating ECB, 25% Facebook plunge reboot global selloff
RE
10:29aEuro jumps after hawkish comments from ECB's Lagarde
RE
10:28aExplainer-What does a Federal Reserve governor do?
RE
10:26aU.S. factory orders fall in December; shipments rise further
RE
10:25aScotland faces border checks with England if it rejoins the EU - think tank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time
2Stocks end higher on strong tech amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economi..
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Starbucks, UPS...
4Meta's huge share price drop shakes world tech stocks
5Agitating ECB, 25% Facebook plunge reboot global selloff

HOT NEWS