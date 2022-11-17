Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. farm agency proposes hike to nutrition benefits for families

11/17/2022 | 02:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A WIC voucher for food at the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) offices is seen at a Salt Lake County health clinic in South Salt Lake City, Utah

(Reuters) - Mothers and children who receive benefits from a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) nutrition program would be able to spend more money on a wider range of groceries under proposed changes to the program introduced by USDA on Thursday.

The changes to the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program - which serves more than 6 million people, according to USDA - are based on recommendations from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, said the agency's Food and Nutrition Service in a release.

"These proposed revisions have the potential to make positive, life-long impacts on health and well-being," said Stacy Dean, USDA deputy undersecretary for food, nutrition and consumer services, in a statement.

USDA also proposed expanding the list of groceries WIC participants can buy with their benefits to include grains like quinoa and teff, a range of non-dairy milks and cheeses as well as canned fish and beans. The agency had committed to updating the foods offered to WIC participants in the White House national hunger strategy released in September.

The revisions would make permanent an increase in fruit and vegetable benefits that was passed by Congress in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The boost has increased child intake of produce, according to a report by the National WIC Association, a nonprofit.

WIC serves low-income pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, as well as infants and children up to age five. Participants must use their benefits on specific USDA-approved foods.

The agency will be collecting comments on the proposed changes until Feb. 21, it said in the release.

(Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Leah Douglas


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:30pWheat sags on Black Sea export deal extension; corn turns higher
RE
02:29pS&P 500 slips as hawkish rate view, labor data weigh
RE
02:29pSaudi crown prince arrives in Thailand - state news agency
RE
02:26pGoldman sees China's real GDP growth rising to 4.5% in 2023
RE
02:25pNorth America at risk of tight electric supplies this winter -NERC
RE
02:23pU.S. to issue more guidance on Russian oil price cap in coming days
RE
02:17pSeven senators say new twitter owner elon musk has "undermined t…
RE
02:16pParents of slain blogger Gabby Petito settle case against boyfriend's estate
RE
02:16pSenators urge "vigorous oversight" of twitter consent decree wit…
RE
02:15pColombia, ELN rebels set to begin peace talks next week
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bankman-Fried says filing for FTX bankruptcy was a mistake - Vox
2Embracer Group publishes Interim Report Q2, July-September 2022: NET SA..
3U.S. weekly jobless claims fall despite surge in technology layoffs
4RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Marketmind: Bear Hunt

HOT NEWS