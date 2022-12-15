Advanced search
U.S. farm agency to spend $600 million on rural clean energy projects

12/15/2022 | 02:01pm EST
Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday it will invest nearly $600 million in clean energy projects for farms and rural communities in its effort to cut the nation's emissions while increasing energy security, adding that more money for such projects would be distributed soon.

The Biden administration has said funding clean energy projects in rural communities is key to increasing the nation's supply of renewable energy and for not leaving such areas behind as the United States tries to transition to a greener economy.

"People in rural America are on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen our country's resilience," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a news release.

USDA will distribute $285 million in grants and loans through its Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) for 844 projects in 46 states that will aid farmers with projects like the purchase and installation of solar arrays and implementing more energy-efficient farm equipment.

The agency is also opening applications for an additional $300 million in REAP funding, $250 million of which comes from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which was passed by Congress in August and appropriated nearly $2 billion to REAP.

USDA will receive the full amount of appropriated funds over a period of years and intends to distribute it as quickly as possible, Vilsack said on a call with reporters.

"We know the need is out there and we know the demand is out there," he said. (Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
