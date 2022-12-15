U.S. farm agency to spend $600 million on rural clean energy projects

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture
said on Thursday it will invest nearly $600 million in clean
energy projects for farms and rural communities in its effort to
cut the nation's emissions while increasing energy security,
adding that more money for such projects would be distributed
soon.
The Biden administration has said funding clean energy
projects in rural communities is key to increasing the nation's
supply of renewable energy and for not leaving such areas behind
as the United States tries to transition to a greener economy.
"People in rural America are on the front lines of climate
change, and our communities deserve investments that will
strengthen our country's resilience," Agriculture Secretary Tom
Vilsack said in a news release.
USDA will distribute $285 million in grants and loans
through its Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) for 844
projects in 46 states that will aid farmers with projects like
the purchase and installation of solar arrays and implementing
more energy-efficient farm equipment.
The agency is also opening applications for an additional
$300 million in REAP funding, $250 million of which comes from
the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which was passed by Congress
in August and appropriated nearly $2 billion to REAP.
USDA will receive the full amount of appropriated funds over
a period of years and intends to distribute it as quickly as
possible, Vilsack said on a call with reporters.
"We know the need is out there and we know the demand is out
there," he said.
(Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by Paul Simao)