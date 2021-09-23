Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. farm group seeks stronger antitrust action with new campaign

09/23/2021 | 10:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An aerial view shows field workers picking vegetables on a farm in Oxnard, California

(This September 22 corrects party affiliation of Senator Jon Tester in paragraph 7)

(Reuters) - The National Farmers Union, the nation's second-largest farm group, said on Wednesday it is launching a campaign to expose the negative effects of consolidation in the agriculture industry on family farms and rural towns.

The campaign, which it said will include a public relations blitz and lobbying, is part of an effort to push Washington to crack down on monopolistic behavior in the industry as lawmakers propose legislation to bring more price and market transparency to highly consolidated farm markets.

Meat companies have faced scrutiny for their market power, which critics say has allowed them to buy at low prices from small farm suppliers, who have few other options to sell to, and then make big profits on the retail market.

The Department of Justice is conducting an investigation into alleged price-fixing by big meat companies like Koch Foods and Pilgrim's Pride, which has resulted in several indictments.

NFU president Rob Larew expressed optimism that the Biden administration would act.

"We have a president who is committed to taking on the challenge of fighting consolidation in agriculture," Larew said at a press conference launching the campaign.

Democrat Montana Senator Jon Tester and Democrat Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison attended the event.

In his July executive order on competition, President Joe Biden directed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to better enforce the Packers and Stockyards Act, a century-old law regulating meat industry competition.

The White House also recently attributed higher meat prices to "a lack of competition."

The North American Meat Institute, which represents packers who control 95% of U.S. meat processing, denies that packer concentration is related to rising meat prices.

(Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:18aVC DAILY : Biotechs Seek New Skill Set From -2-
DJ
10:18aVC DAILY : Biotechs Seek New Skill Set From Scientists Entering Field
DJ
10:16aExclusive-Google offers to settle EU antitrust probe into adtech - source
RE
10:14aCOHERE CYBER SECURE : and SecurityScorecard Partner to Improve Cybersecurity of Financial Sector
PR
10:13aToronto stocks extend rally on easing taper fears
RE
10:07aU.S. farm group seeks stronger antitrust action with new campaign
RE
10:05aOil prices at two-month highs on tight supplies
RE
10:01aSECRET DOUBLE OCTOPUS : Adds Cybersecurity Executive Horacio Zambrano as Chief Marketing Officer
BU
09:59aStanChart says Evergrande crisis doesn't dent enthusiasm for China
RE
09:58aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Exclusive-Bank of England's Woods cautiously optimistic Evergrande "won't go badly wrong"
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern
2KERING : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
3Analysis-Chinese property debt issuers face 'Evergrande premium' as wor..
4The student becomes the master
5Chinese Estates : One of Evergrande's main investors looks to offload s..

HOT NEWS