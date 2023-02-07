Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. farm incomes seen to fall in 2023, after hitting record highs

02/07/2023 | 03:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Soybean and corn harvest season in central Ohio.

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farm incomes this year are expected to fall for the first time since 2019 amid higher production expenses, a drop in direct government payments and as cash prices for commodity crops and livestock ease back from historic highs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Tuesday.

Net farm income - which is a broad measure of profits in the agricultural economy, according to the agency - is forecast to reach $136.9 billion in 2023 in nominal dollars, down nearly 16% from a year earlier.

The agency said the drop follows 2022 net farm income hitting a high of $162.7 billion, in nominal dollars, and $140.9 billion in 2021.

When adjusted for inflation, net farm income is forecast to fall $30.5 billion, or 18.2%, in 2023 compared with a year earlier.

As farm incomes fall and expenses rise, economists say, that squeeze may make producers more cautious to try expanding their crop production operations, or to spend more on machinery or land, at a time of low global grain supplies.

Much of the income pressure in the crop sector came from lower prices of commodities sold - particularly corn and soybeans - and that drop in prices offset higher quantities sold, the agency said.

The USDA also noted declines in prices farmers received for sales of dairy, hogs, broilers and chicken eggs. Cattle cash receipts are forecast to remain relatively stable in 2023.

Still, the USDA noted, this year's net farm income is expected to be nearly 27% above its 20-year average, in inflation-adjusted dollars.

In nominal dollars, production costs overall are expected to increase 4.1%, USDA said. Interest expenses on operating and real estate debt, and livestock and poultry purchased, are expected to see the largest dollar increases.

Certain expenses, including fertilizer, fuel and feed for livestock, are expected to ease, the agency reported.

While farm sector debt is forecast to continue to increase, so is farm equity, mostly due to rising land and equipment values, said USDA Economic Research Service economist Carrie Litkowski.

(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By P.J. Huffstutter


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.07% 678 End-of-day quote.0.07%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.86% 187.7 End-of-day quote.1.31%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.73% 556.2848 Real-time Quote.-0.15%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.37% 601.1905 Real-time Quote.0.53%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.59% 488.6 End-of-day quote.2.19%
Latest news "Economy"
03:54pU.S. says associate of Russian oligarch Vekselberg charged over sanctions evasion
RE
03:54pStocks rise, dollar slips on Powell comments seen as dovish
RE
03:49pRussian offensive expected to include Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia regions -Ukraine security chief
RE
03:48pAustralia's Suncorp Group first-half cash earnings rises 63%
RE
03:47p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.706% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:47p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.673% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:47p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.469% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44pTREASURIES-Ten-year yields slightly higher after Fed's Powell speaks
RE
03:39pPesticide antitrust cases consolidated in North Carolina federal court
RE
03:38pRussia asks Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to speak on Ukraine arms at UN
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK KGAA : Goldman Sachs gives a Sell rating
2Analyst recommendations: Pfizer, Illinois Tools Work, ON Semiconductor...
3Futures inch higher ahead of Powell speech
4BNP Paribas misses Q4 market expectations, raises 2025 targets
5Siemens Energy Q1 net loss more than doubles on wind unit woes

HOT NEWS