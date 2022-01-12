Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. farmers reaped record soy harvest; S. American production view cut - USDA

01/12/2022 | 12:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crop that farmers harvested in the fall of 2021 was the largest on record, as yields were bigger than previously estimated, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday.

The higher U.S. production view comes as global demand for the oilseed soars and forecasts for South American harvests are cut due to hot and dry weather in key growing areas.

Soybean futures briefly pared their losses after the data, supported by cuts to crop expectations in Brazil in Argentina.

USDA pegged the U.S. soy crop at 4.435 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 51.4 bushels per acre. That was up from its December estimates of a harvest of 4.425 billion bushels and yields of 51.2 bushels per acre.

Analysts were expecting the report to show a soybean harvest of 4.443 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 51.3 bushels per acre, according to the average of estimates given in a Reuters poll.

USDA cut its forecast for production in Brazil, the top soybean grower, by 5 million tonnes to 139.00 million tonnes, below the Brazilian government's Tuesday forecast.

USDA also lowered the outlook for Argentina's harvest to 46.50 million tonnes from 49.50 million. The new estimates were below analysts' expectations.

USDA also said that the most recent U.S. corn harvest was the second-biggest ever, at 15.115 billion bushels. That was up from the government's December estimate of 15.062 billion bushels and above the average of market forecasts.

The government lowered its outlook for the corn harvests in Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.21% 601 End-of-day quote.1.31%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.78% 118.5401 Delayed Quote.0.40%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.11% 6.3436 Delayed Quote.1.17%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.62% 493.4984 Delayed Quote.1.39%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.17% 103.6399 Delayed Quote.0.75%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41pFED'S HAWKISH COMMS BLITZ TAKES AIM AT SKEPTICAL MARKET : McGeever
RE
12:39pU.S. trade chief says will engage on UK steel talks when 'time is right'
RE
12:37pWall St inches up after in-line inflation data eases investor fears
RE
12:36pOil rally to continue in 2022 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say
RE
12:35pExclusive-Tereos to exit malt business, eyes Romanian sugar unit closure
RE
12:33pTereos to exit malt business, eyes Romanian sugar unit closure
RE
12:31pEgypt's Suez Canal targets 15% share of global energy trade by 2040 - statement
RE
12:31pEgypt's suez canal targets to have 15% of global energy trade by 2040, up from 8% in 2019 - statement
RE
12:30pU.S. farmers reaped record soy harvest; S. American production view cut - USDA
RE
12:28pErdogan vows to tame Turkish inflation as scepticism grows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3UK investors are buying the dip after Powell's comments
4Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb
5SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS