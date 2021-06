The fed funds market showed a roughly 96% chance of a rate hike by February 2023. Prior to the Fed statement, the market fully priced in a rate increase by April 2023.

New projections saw a majority of 11 Fed officials pencil in at least two quarter-point interest rate increases for 2023, even as officials in their statement pledged to keep policy supportive for now to encourage an ongoing jobs recovery.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)