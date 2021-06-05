U.S. federal judge overturns California's ban on assault weapons

June 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge overturned
California's 32-year-old ban on assault weapons on Friday,
describing it as a "failed experiment" and prompting scathing
criticism from the state's governor and attorney general.
California has prohibited the sale of assault weapons since
1989. The ban was challenged in a 2019 lawsuit against
California's attorney general by plaintiffs including James
Miller, a state resident, and the San Diego County Gun Owners, a
political action committee.
"This case is about what should be a muscular constitutional
right and whether a state can force a gun policy choice that
impinges on that right with a 30-year-old failed experiment,"
judge Roger Benitez of the U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of California wrote in the court order filed late on
Friday.
"Government is not free to impose its own new policy choices
on American citizens where Constitutional rights are concerned,"
the order added.
"It is declared that these statutes unconstitutionally
infringe the Second Amendment rights of California citizens,"
the court filing concluded. The Second Amendment of the United
States Constitution guarantees citizens the right to bear arms.
The federal judge said that he had granted a 30-day stay of
the ruling at the request of California Attorney General Rob
Bonta, a move that would allow Bonta to appeal it.
"Today's decision is fundamentally flawed, and we will be
appealing it," Bonta said in a statement.
Seven states, including California, and the District of
Columbia have enacted laws banning assault weapons, according to
the Giffords Law Center, a gun-control group.
Gun control is a politically divisive subject in the United
States, which has experienced a significant number of deadly
mass shootings at schools and other public venues for decades.
California Governor Gavin Newsom described Friday's
overturning of the ban on assault weapons as a direct threat to
public safety and called it a "disgusting slap" in the face to
those who have lost loved ones to gun violence.
"The fact that this judge compared the AR-15 – a weapon of
war that's used on the battlefield – to a Swiss army knife
completely undermines the credibility of this decision," the
governor said in a statement.
"Like the Swiss army knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a
perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense
equipment," the judge had said in the order filed on Friday.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Clelia
Oziel)