Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. federal judge overturns California's ban on assault weapons

06/05/2021 | 01:36pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge overturned California's 32-year-old ban on assault weapons on Friday, describing it as a "failed experiment" and prompting scathing criticism from the state's governor and attorney general.

California has prohibited the sale of assault weapons since 1989. The ban was challenged in a 2019 lawsuit against California's attorney general by plaintiffs including James Miller, a state resident, and the San Diego County Gun Owners, a political action committee.

"This case is about what should be a muscular constitutional right and whether a state can force a gun policy choice that impinges on that right with a 30-year-old failed experiment," judge Roger Benitez of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California wrote in the court order filed late on Friday.

"Government is not free to impose its own new policy choices on American citizens where Constitutional rights are concerned," the order added.

"It is declared that these statutes unconstitutionally infringe the Second Amendment rights of California citizens," the court filing concluded. The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution guarantees citizens the right to bear arms.

The federal judge said that he had granted a 30-day stay of the ruling at the request of California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a move that would allow Bonta to appeal it.

"Today's decision is fundamentally flawed, and we will be appealing it," Bonta said in a statement.

Seven states, including California, and the District of Columbia have enacted laws banning assault weapons, according to the Giffords Law Center, a gun-control group.

Gun control is a politically divisive subject in the United States, which has experienced a significant number of deadly mass shootings at schools and other public venues for decades.

California Governor Gavin Newsom described Friday's overturning of the ban on assault weapons as a direct threat to public safety and called it a "disgusting slap" in the face to those who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

"The fact that this judge compared the AR-15 – a weapon of war that's used on the battlefield – to a Swiss army knife completely undermines the credibility of this decision," the governor said in a statement.

"Like the Swiss army knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment," the judge had said in the order filed on Friday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:34aReaction to the G7 minimum tax agreement
RE
09:25aMeeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan
PU
09:01aAlphabet inc says "we hope countries continue to work together to ensure a balanced and durable agreement will be finalized soon"- spokesperson
RE
09:00aAlphabet inc says we strongly support the work being done to update international tax rules"- spokesperson
RE
08:59aALPHABET  : Google says supports work to update international tax rules
RE
08:59aGoogle spokesman says company strongly supports work being done to update international tax rules, hopes that countries can finalize 'balanced and durable agreement' soon
RE
08:59aG-7 Nations Agree on New Rules for Taxing Global Companies -- 3rd Update
DJ
08:58aAmazon.com- "we hope to see discussions continue to advance with the broader g20 and inclusive framework alliance- spokesperson
RE
08:57aAmazon.com- "the agreement by the g7 marks a welcome step forward in the effort to achieve this goal"- spokesperson
RE
08:56aAmazon- we believe an oecd-led process that creates a multilateral solution will help bring stability to the international tax system"- spokesperson
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : G7 nations strike deal to tax big companies and squeeze havens
2EXCLUSIVE: Biden's electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push
3AMC's wild week ends with nearly 85% gain in renewed meme stock craze
4ANALYSIS: With popcorn and tweets, AMC's Aron rides retail investor wave
5SOLVAY SA : Morgan Stanley hires ex BofA banker Rizzo to drive European client push - sources

HOT NEWS