Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. files hate crimes charges against white gunman in Buffalo shooting

06/15/2022 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tops supermarket shooting suspect's trial in Buffalo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday filed federal hate crime charges against an 18-year-old white supremacist accused of killing 10 people at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York last month.

Payton Gendron is facing 26 counts of hate crimes and a firearms offense, according to news reporters traveling with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday to the site of the shooting in western New York state. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Earlier this month, Gendron pleaded not guilty to a 25-count indictment handed down by a New York state grand jury charging him with crimes including first- and second-degree murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

The state's domestic terrorism hate crime charge alone carries a penalty of life imprisonment without parole on conviction.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Jonathan Oatis)

By Sarah N. Lynch


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:36aGlobal regulators set out climate checklist for banks
RE
11:36aEU drugs watchdog in rolling review of Pfizer-BioNTech's variant vaccine
RE
11:34aECB's meeting sought to create conditions so prior decisions materialise
RE
11:33aLondon's Jubilee line disrupted by security alert at Waterloo
RE
11:33aCiti sees quarterly investment banking slide, markets business rise
RE
11:27aEU drugs watchdog in rolling review of Pfizer-BioNTech's variant vaccine
RE
11:24aRocker Ozzy Osbourne 'on road to recovery' after surgery
RE
11:11aU.S. files hate crimes charges against white gunman in Buffalo shooting
RE
11:07aU.S. Supreme Court dismisses Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule
RE
11:06aFrance's Macron says Moldova's bid to join EU "perfectly legitimate"
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Premier Inn owner Whitbread flags higher costs, posts higher total sale..
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Garmin, HSBC, Robinhood, Snowflake....
3Scout24 : Dr. Claudia Viehweger becomes Chief People & Sustainability O..
4OCI N : to Expand Port of Rotterdam Ammonia Import Terminal to Meet Eme..
5Baidu in talks to sell majority stake in iQIYI, China's answer to Netfl..

HOT NEWS