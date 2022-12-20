U.S. finalizes tough new emissions rules to cut smog from heavy-duty trucks

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency on Tuesday finalized new emissions standards
to drastically cut smog- and soot-forming emissions from
heavy-duty trucks, the first of a series of actions planned to
cut vehicle pollution.
The new standards, the first update to clean air standards
for heavy duty trucks in more than two decades, are 80% more
stringent than current standard, according to the agency. The
EPA estimates by 2045, the rule will result up to 2,900 annual
fewer premature deaths, 1.1 million fewer lost school days for
children and $29 billion in annual net benefits.
Reuters reported the plan earlier on Tuesday.
The new rules target heavy-duty truck and engine
manufacturers by tightening yearly emissions limits and changing
key provisions of existing emissions rules to ensure emissions
reductions in long-term road use. They would impact test
procedures, regulatory useful life requirements and
emission-related warranties, among other requirements.
"It's really important -- especially for protecting the
health of the 72 million people living near truck freight routes
in America," EPA Administrator Michael Regan told Reuters in an
interview, adding the rule will result in an up to 48% reduction
in smog-forming nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 2045. "This is
a very very aggressive approach to reduce NOx emissions."
American Lung Association President Harold Wimmer praised
the rule, saying it "sets the stage for EPA to issue the next
round of stronger standards to clean up trucks in 2023." He said
"trucks represent a small fraction of total on-road vehicles but
generate the greatest share of harmful air pollutants, including
dangerous nitrogen oxides."
Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association President
Todd Spencer said the EPA "largely ignored" concerns warning
small business truckers may "stay with older, less efficient
trucks, or leave the industry entirely" if they cannot afford
new cleaner vehicles.
Separately, the EPA plans to propose by March "Phase 3"
greenhouse gas (GHG) standards for heavy-duty vehicles beginning
and new emissions standards light- and medium-duty vehicles.
Both of those rules when finalized are to take effect starting
in the 2027 model year.
In December 2021, the EPA finalized new passenger vehicle
emissions requirements through 2026 that reversed President
Donald Trump's rollback of car pollution cuts.
The EPA expects to make decisions on waiver requests by
California to set its own heavy truck emissions rules early next
year.
EPA opted not to finalize the heavy-duty truck GHG emissions
rules in 2022 after Congress passed new incentives to speed the
adoption of zero-emission vehicle. EPA believes much greater
zero-emission heavy duty vehicle adoption rates are possible
given the climate law's $40,000 Qualified Commercial Clean
Vehicle tax credit.
Transportation is the largest source of U.S. GHG emissions,
making up 29% of emissions, and heavy-duty vehicles are the
second-largest contributor, at 23%.
