U.S. financial conditions have eased. So far the Fed is okay with it

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Over the past six weeks or so, U.S.
mortgage rates have fallen, stock prices are up, and yields on
corporate debt have dropped, all signs that financial conditions
are easing even as the Federal Reserve continues to wage war on
40-year-high inflation.
But unlike this past summer, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell
pushed back hard in the face of a similar set of market moves,
U.S. central bankers may this time be mostly okay with it.
The Fed next week is expected to slow what's been a
blistering pace of interest rate increases this year, with
Powell telegraphing a half-of-a-percentage point increase in the
policy rate, to a range of 4.25%-4.5%.
The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points at each of its last
four meetings as it sought to lift borrowing costs high enough
to bite into economic growth.
Anticipation that December's smaller rate hike means the Fed
is closer to ending rate hikes altogether, along with data
showing inflation may be cooling and remarks from Powell that he
and his colleagues "do not want to overtighten," has fueled the
recent easing in financial conditions.
That's despite Powell and other policymakers repeatedly
saying they are not done raising rates, and won't be until they
are convinced that inflation, now running at 6% by the Fed's
preferred gauge, is headed down to the Fed's 2% goal.
Still, BNY Mellon Investment Management economist Sonia
Meskin said, "they don't appear to me as concerned about the
loosening of financial conditions" as they were in the summer,
when rate hikes had only just begun.
"I would expect him to reiterate that they're going to keep
policy restrictive for some time, but I don't think he is likely
to say anything beyond that, and the reason is, they actually
want to keep their options open," she said.
The Fed will likely need to raise the policy rate "somewhat
higher" than the 4.6% policymakers projected in September,
Powell said late last month.
Fresh projections by Fed policymakers released after next
week's meeting are expected to reflect that, along with a
forecast for no cuts to the policy rate until 2024.
CONSUMER, BUSINESS BORROWING COSTS EASE
But inflation data or readings on the labor market could
come in lower than expected, allowing the Fed to lean into the
easing in financial conditions and stopping rate hikes at a
lower point than otherwise.
Or things could get worse, perhaps because labor supply
constraints continue to feed higher wages and push up on
inflation, a possibility Powell nodded to in recent remarks and
could reprise next week.
There is also uncertainty over how tight policy actually is.
Researchers at the San Francisco Fed recently tried to capture
the effect of the Fed's forward guidance and reductions to its
balance sheet, and concluded that monetary policy is actually
tighter now than the Fed funds rate suggests.
That could feed into arguments that the economy and labor
markets are poised to weaken next year, easing inflation
pressures.
Some economists do expect Powell to continue to emphasize
the risks of not doing enough to fight inflation rather than
about going too far, with a rise in unemployment a painful but
necessary part of the process.
"The Fed wants financial market conditions to be tighter,"
said Oxford Economics' Ryan Sweet, because that is how the Fed
slows the economy and brings down inflation, a process that will
likely also include an increase in unemployment. "They are
getting a little frustrated."
The average 30-year fixed rate loan for residential housing,
which rose to more than 7% in October from about 3% a year
earlier, dropped to about 6.3% in the most recent week. Yields
on the riskiest corporate debt have fallen to about 8.6% from
about 9.6% in mid-October. And those drops came despite the Fed
lifting its policy rate by three-quarters-of-a-percentage point,
to 3.75%-4% in early November.
Meanwhile, unemployment has stayed at a low 3.7%, below
where Fed policymakers had thought it would be as tighter policy
slowed the economy.
Part of the reason the Fed may be more comfortable with
easing financial conditions now than in the summer is simply
that the Fed has already raised interest rates by nearly 4
percentage points.
It expects the effects of those higher borrowing costs on
the economy as a whole to take a while yet to kick in.
"As much as they would love to not have a premature easing
of financial conditions, the cost of that back then was a lot
higher then than it is now," said Morgan Stanley Investment
Management's Eric Stein. "They are a lot closer to where they
need to go."
