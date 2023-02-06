Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. financial conditions may tighten further: SF Fed paper

02/06/2023 | 01:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks may fall further, and bond yields rise, as the Federal Reserve continues its current round of interest-rate hikes in coming months, according to an analysis published Monday by the San Francisco Fed.

Financial conditions have already tightened significantly, starting even before the U.S. central bank began raising interest rates last March to fight 40-year-high inflation, as investors anticipated the Fed's actions.

Assuming the Fed follows through on its projections from December for the policy rate to go to 5.1% by May and for inflation to fall to 3.1% by then, the Fed will have delivered the sharpest round of policy tightening on record, the San Francisco Fed researchers wrote.

Though stock prices historically tend to rise at the tail end of Fed policy tightening cycles, this time may be different, according to the analysis from San Francisco Fed senior research advisor Simon Kwan and research associate Louis Liu.

Based on how asset prices have behaved in prior tightening cycles, they wrote, "stock prices are projected to decline further" along with "more tightening in the bond market." That is in large part because of how easy policy was at the starting point of this cycle, with the Fed funds rate near zero even as inflation was rising, producing a historically large negative "real rate gap."

"While the rapid tightening of financial conditions is expected to slow the economy relatively quickly, historical experiences raise the possibility of even more tightening in financial conditions given the large real rate gap that needs to be closed," they wrote.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir in Berkeley, Calif.; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Ann Saphir


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.63% 0.68742 Delayed Quote.1.53%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.22% 1.20131 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.31% 0.7433 Delayed Quote.1.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.68% 1.07152 Delayed Quote.0.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.69% 0.012084 Delayed Quote.0.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.57% 0.6285 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
Latest news "Economy"
01:24pGenesis and parent DCG reach initial deal with main creditors - CoinDesk
RE
01:23pBank of England ready to do more on inflation if needed - Pill
RE
01:20pUkraine's main Catholic church moves Christmas to Dec. 25 in pivot to West
RE
01:17pWhite House on China balloon saga: Blinken to reschedule trip when time is right
RE
01:16pWall St edges lower as Fed fears mount
RE
01:16pU.S. Treasury's Yellen to meet French, German officials on green subsidies -Treasury
RE
01:16pU.s. treasury's yellen will meet with french, german officials,…
RE
01:12pEight funds breached EU sustainability rules, says Danish watchdog
RE
01:09pSaudi diplomats leave Afghanistan, relocate to Pakistani capital -sources
RE
01:07pU.S. financial conditions may tighten further: SF Fed paper
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nissan to buy up to 15% stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped allianc..
2Analyst recommendations: Tesla, Hartford Financial, Pool Corporation...
3Rothschild : Concordia announces its intention to file a simplified ten..
4Cora Gold : Corporate Presentation Q1 2023
5Hedge funds caught in bigger squeeze than 2021 meme stock frenzy - Gold..

HOT NEWS