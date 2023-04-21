WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - The Financial Stability Oversight Council on Friday proposed guidance to make it easier to designate non-bank financial institutions for regulatory supervision and new procedures to better identify and respond to financial system risks.

The multi-regulator council charged with policing stability risks in the financial system released the proposals for public comment just over a month after two regional bank failures sparked the biggest contagion threat since the 2008 financial crisis.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has raised concerns about non-bank financial institutions, including hedge funds, private equity firms and pension funds as a potential source of financial instability because of a lack of supervision and.

She said in remarks to the FSOC's meeting that the banking system remains sound, but "we continue to be vigilant and monitor conditions closely."

But the banking sector turmoil showed that showed financial regulators' "work is not done" and supervisory and regulatory changes are needed "to help prevent financial disruptions from starting and spreading in the first place," Yellen said.

FSOC, chaired by Yellen and including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and head of other major financial regulators, was granted the ability to designate non-bank firms as systemically important, but this was made more difficult in 2019 with changes made under the Trump administration.

REMOVING HURDLES

Yellen said the new guidance removes some "inappropriate hurdles" to designating non-bank firms, causing the process to take up to six years.

These will be replaced with a quantitative and qualitative analysis process under which the council determines whether "material financial distress at the company or the company's activities could pose a threat to U.S. financial stability," a Treasury official said.

The new guidance drops requirements that FSOC consider the likelihood of a company's distress and conducts a cost-benefit analysis of each designation. But it allows for substantial communication and engagement with companies under review for designations.

National Credit Union Administration Chair Todd Harper described the 2019 designation process as "an overly lengthy and Rube Goldberg-like process with various hurdles for doing so."

The new guidance is a "substantial improvement. It has an important attributes of being clear, credible, balanced and consistent," he said.

A U.S. Treasury official told reporters, however, that the new guidance was not a full return to the original 2012 rules put in place by the Dodd-Frank financial reform law.

"Alternative asset managers do not pose a systemic risk" and are subject to Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, said Bryan Corbett, president and CEO of the Managed Funds Association, which represents hedge funds.

"MFA is carefully reviewing the proposed analytic framework and entity designation process laid out today to make sure it accurately addresses systemic risk and does not pull in non-systemically risky entities."

RISKS, VULNERABILITIES

FSOC's proposed new risk assessment framework aims to enhance the council's ability to address financial stability risks by reviewing a broad range of asset classes, institutions and activities, according to a Treasury fact sheet.

These include markets for debt, loans, short-term funds equities, digital assets and derivatives; counterparties, payment and clearing systems; and financial entities including banking institutions, broker dealers, asset managers, investment firms, insurers, and mortgage originators and services.

The new framework also specifies vulnerabilities that FSOC and member regulators would consider when evaluating potential stability risks. These include leverage, liquidity risk and maturity mismatches, market interconnections and concentration, operation risks and risk management activities. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao and Diane Craft)