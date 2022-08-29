Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. firms rethink China investment on COVID concerns-business group survey

08/29/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The flags of the United States and China fly in Boston

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Strict COVID-19 control measures in China have overtaken sour U.S.-China relations as the top concern of U.S. companies in the country, a business lobby said on Monday.

It said more than half of its firms reported the issue as a reason to cancel or delay investments in the world's second largest economy.

"The looming possibility that companies will again be forced to partially halt operations due to lockdowns and the impacts of local controls on consumer demand have undermined confidence in the business environment," the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) said based on an annual survey of 117 member companies.

China's economy narrowly avoided contracting in the second quarter as widespread lockdowns and the slumping property sector badly damaged consumer and business confidence.

Risks still abound as many Chinese cities, including manufacturing hubs and popular tourist spots, imposed lockdown measures in July after fresh outbreaks of the more transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus were found.

Most of the companies surveyed said negative effects of Beijing's COVID measures were reversible, but 44% said it would "take years to restore business confidence," USCBC said.

Those policies, continuing U.S.-China tensions, and "significant market access barriers" in China despite government assurances of equal treatment of foreign companies, have led to "record levels of pessimism," affecting companies' decisions about supply chains and future investments, the group said.

In the past year, 24% of companies have moved parts of their supply chains out of China, compared to 14% in the 2021 survey. Optimism in five-year business outlook for China has dropped from 88% in 2013 to 51% in 2022.

Still "companies overwhelmingly remain profitable in China," USCBC said, with 63% of respondents saying profitability increased in the last year.

COVID travel restrictions, cybersecurity rules, cost increases, and U.S.-China technology decoupling were also major concerns.

(Reporting by Michael Martina and David Lawder; Editing Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:06pWhite House calls for 'dialogue' after 'disturbing' unrest in Iraq
RE
01:06pPAKISTAN FIN MIN : IMF board agrees to extend country's programme by one year
RE
01:01pCrypto exchange FTX's CEO says no plan to buy China's Huobi
RE
12:52pEngie VP says talks with Sonatrach focus on the long term
RE
12:48pU.S. govt to suspend free COVID-19 test orders next week
RE
12:40pLion mauls man to death in Ghana zoo
RE
12:30pZelenskiy blames Russia for Europe's gas crisis
RE
12:26pExclusive-Ukraine's agriculture exports to double in next few months now ports open -minister
RE
12:24pPAKISTAN FINANCE MINISTER : IMF board approves release of over $1.1 billion bailout funds
RE
12:22pItaly's GSE says gas purchases guaranteed despite cyber attack
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BW LPG's Financial Results for Q2 2022
2BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3China stocks fall as economic slowdown concerns weigh
4APPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
5China's Sinopec starts first carbon capture, storage facility, plans an..

HOT NEWS