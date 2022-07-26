U.S. first lady Jill Biden's press secretary to depart - CNN

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
ESG stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Water
Robotics
Europe's family businesses
Let's all cycle!
Financial Data
Ageing Population
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Artificial Intelligence
Boats
The SPAC
Strategic Metals
The Golden Age of Video Games
Europe's family businesses
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
U.S. first lady Jill Biden's press secretary to depart - CNN
07/26/2022 | 06:22am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa is departing the White House, CNN reported on Tuesday citing a White House official.
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru' Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:30a
Italy has up to $14.5 billion for anti-inflation package - sources
RE
06:28a
Indonesia says Mitsubishi Motors to invest about $667 million over next 3 years
RE
06:27a
GE cuts free cash flow forecast
RE
06:24a
Octopus Energy Group secures $550 million investment
RE
06:22a
U.S. first lady Jill Biden's press secretary to depart - CNN
RE
06:20a
Interlinked climate risks could ripple through euro zone, ECB study says
RE
06:18a
Fashion retailer Truworths' sales jump as lockdowns ease
RE
06:16a
Britain adds 42 new designations to Russia sanctions
RE
06:15a
Thai Finance Minister sees economy growing over 4% in 2023 on tourism pickup
RE
06:13a
China, indonesia to expand development financing cooperation, st…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Analysis-U.S. LNG exports to Europe on track to surpass Biden promise
2
SIEMENS AG : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
3
Analyst recommendations: Microsoft, UnitedHealth, American Express, EOG..
4
Rio Tinto, Fortescue record profits near end on price view, dim demand
5
Cryptoverse: What crisis? Venture capitalists bet big on crypto
More news
HOT NEWS
NEWMONT CORPORATION
-13.23%
Newmont Corp. Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DOLLAR TREE, INC.
-2.09%
Analysis: Colgate, Tide maker P&G rejig price tactics to keep cash-strapped shoppers
SQUARESPACE, INC.
-3.11%
Transcript : Squarespace, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2022
GREAT PANTHER MINING.
-24.00%
GREAT PANTHER MINING LIMITED : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATI.
-4.35%
OceanaGold Corporation Announces Executive Changes
COPPER MOUNTAIN MINI.
-7.09%
Transcript : Copper Mountain Mining Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2022
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave