Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, dropped at 2.1% annualized rate last quarter, the Labor Department said. That was revised up from the 2.7% pace of decline estimated last month.
Productivity grew at an unrevised 1.6% rate in the fourth quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast productivity would be revised down to a 2.5% rate of decline.
Productivity decreased at a 0.8% pace from a year ago, instead of the previously reported 0.9% rate. That marked the fifth quarter that productivity declined on a year-on-year basis. Large shifts in the composition of the workforce in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it difficult to get a clear read of productivity.
Weaker productivity is putting pressure on profit margins. Corporate profits have declined for three straight quarters.
Unit labor costs - the price of labor per single unit of output - surged at a 4.2% rate in the first quarter. They were revised down from the previously reported 6.3% pace of growth. They dropped at a 2.2% rate in the fourth quarter, rather than growing at a 3.3% pace as previously estimated.
Unit labor costs rose at increased at a 3.8% rate from a year ago, revised down from the previously reported 5.8% pace.
Despite the downward revisions, labor costs are rising too quickly to be consistent with the Federal Reserve's 2% inflation target.
Hourly compensation increased at a 2.1% pace last quarter. It was previously reported to have advanced at a 3.4% pace.
Compensation fell at a 0.7% rate in the October-December quarter instead of growing at a 4.9% pace as previously reported. It rose at a 3.0% rate compared to the first quarter of 2022, revised down from the previously estimated 4.8% pace.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)