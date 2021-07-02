U.S. forces leave Bagram base in Afghanistan - official

KABUL, July 2 (Reuters) - American troops pulled out of
their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, a U.S.
defence official said, under an agreement with the Taliban
allowing for the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from the country
after a two-decade war.
"All American soldiers and members of NATO forces have left
the Bagram air base," said the senior U.S. security official on
condition of anonymity.
The U.S. military has coordinated its air war and logistical
support for the war from the Bagram air base, about 60 km (40
miles) north of Kabul, and the withdrawal of the forces
symbolises the end of the U.S.-led mission in Afghanistan.
The base is being handed over to the Afghan government as
its armed forces face a surging war with the Taliban and
questions swirl about their prospects.
An Afghan official said the base would be officially handed
over to the government at a ceremony on Saturday.
The U.S. defence official said General Austin Miller, the
top U.S.commander in Afghanistan "still retains all the
capabilities and authorities to protect the force" that are
stationed in the capital, Kabul.
Two other U.S. security officials said this week the
majority of U.S. military personnel would most likely be gone by
July 4, with a residual force remaining to protect the embassy.
Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden told his Afghan
counterpart, Ashraf Ghani, that "Afghans are going to have to
decide their future, what they want".
Ghani said his job was now to "manage the consequences" of
the U.S. withdrawal.
The agreement with the Taliban on the U.S. pull-out was
struck under the administration of President Donald Trump.
In exchange for the U.S. withdrawal, the Taliban have vowed
to prevent any international terrorism from Afghan soil and they
also made a commitment to enter into talks with their Afghan
rivals but little progress has been made in negotiations.
(Reporting by Kabul bureau, Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Robert
Birsel)