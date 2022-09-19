Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. futures edge higher, soybeans up on China demand

09/19/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* U.S. corn harvest 7% complete, soy 3%; ratings decline -USDA

* USDA confirms sales of 136,000 T of U.S. soybeans to China

* IKAR raises Russian 2022 wheat crop forecast by 2 mln tonnes

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. grain futures edged higher in Asian trading on Tuesday, with soybeans extending gains on Chinese export demand, while corn rose after a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report showed a slower-than-expected harvest.

Trading was muted, however, ahead of a series of central bank meetings this week.

The U.S. dollar remained firmly below a two-decade high versus major peers, while world stock markets remained on edge as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain its aggressive tightening path to contain stubbornly high inflation.

The Fed is likely to raise interest rates by 75 basis points.

The most-traded soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.2% at $14.64-1/2 a bushel, as of 0208 GMT.

CBOT soybeans rose in the previous session as the USDA confirmed U.S. exporters had sold 136,000 tonnes of the oilseed to China.

"Imported soybeans were insufficient (in China). Oil mills were more willing to support prices," Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

Tight global supply will also continue to support U.S. soybeans prices, they said.

Top buyer China's soybean imports fell 24.5% in August from a year earlier. Arrivals from No. 2 supplier the United States rose, while imports from Brazil plunged.

CBOT corn rose 0.3% to $6.80 a bushel. The U.S. corn harvest was 7% complete, as of Sunday, the USDA said, below analysts' average estimate of 10% in a Reuters poll.

The U.S. soy harvest was 3% complete, lagging estimates of 5%. Condition ratings for both soybean and corn crops declined, the USDA said.

CBOT wheat rose 0.1% to $8.31-1/4 a bushel in choppy trade. The USDA said 21% of the U.S. crop had been seeded as of Sunday, ahead of estimates of 20% and the five-year average of 17%.

Wheat prices fell in the previous session after Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR raised its forecast for top exporter Russia's 2022 crop by 2 million tonnes. (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.04% 0.6729 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.10% 1.14335 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.06% 0.75457 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.11% 678 End-of-day quote.14.16%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.00% 5.1868 Delayed Quote.-17.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.00261 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.012553 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.01% 92.11 Delayed Quote.17.51%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.30% 0.5948 Delayed Quote.-12.31%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.33% 561.8163 Real-time Quote.14.16%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.00% 580.1482 Real-time Quote.8.16%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.77% 437.2 End-of-day quote.4.35%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -3.55% 829.25 End-of-day quote.11.55%
WTI -0.08% 85.377 Delayed Quote.13.63%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares Seen Higher as Fed Move Awaited
DJ
12:16aIndia's Digit Insurance IPO kept on hold by markets regulator
RE
12:13aIndian shares rise 1% as global mkts recover; Fed in focus
RE
12:11aBase metals rise on hopes of China further easing COVID rules
RE
12:07aRussia's surging oil exports to China in Aug fail to keep Saudis down -data
RE
12:07aRussia weighs hike in taxes on oil, gas -Kommersant
RE
12:05aChina's Aug coal imports from Russia highest in at least 5 years
RE
12:03aCoal rush! Energy crisis fires global hunt for polluting fuel
RE
12:01aFarm and food investors face $150 bln loss on climate change - report
RE
09/20Malaysia's Aug exports rise 48.2% year-on-year, above forecast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cathay Pacific Airways : to purchase 38 million US gallons of Sustainab..
2Australian shares gain more than 1% on commodity, financial boost
3Algonquin Power & Utilities : Investor Presentation - September 2022
4As U.N. mulls Myanmar action, Malaysia pushes ASEAN to review peace pla..
5Zelenskiy to invaders: 'Flee from our land or surrender'

HOT NEWS