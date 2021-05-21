Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. gasoline consumption nears pre-pandemic level: Kemp

05/21/2021 | 11:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

* Chartbook: https://tmsnrt.rs/2QBYsAA

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. traffic volumes have almost returned to pre-pandemic levels, helping normalise gasoline consumption as more businesses re-open, domestic leisure travel resumes and workers return to offices.

The volume of traffic on all roads was down by less than 4% in March compared with the same month two years ago, according to the Federal Highway Administration (“Traffic volume trends” FHWA, March 2021).

Traffic levels had been down 41% in April 2020 at the height of the first wave of the pandemic and were still down 11% as recently as December 2020 during the second wave.

Car use likely increased further in April and May as social-distancing restrictions were relaxed and more service businesses and offices re-opened.

More driving means more fuel consumption.

The volume of gasoline supplied to the domestic market, a proxy for consumption, was down by just 4% at 8.9 million barrels per day in the four weeks to May 14 compared with the pre-pandemic five-year average of 9.3 million b/d.

The remaining driving and fuel deficits are likely to be erased over the third quarter as more employees return to central offices and domestic tourism recovers.

The rapid normalisation of gasoline consumption has encouraged a strong resumption of motor fuel production, which is nearing pre-pandemic levels.

Refinery gasoline production is down by just 3% compared with the five years from 2015 to 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration (“Weekly petroleum status report”, EIA, May 19).

Like the driving and consumption deficits, refiners’ gasoline production is likely to reach pre-pandemic levels during the summer (https://tmsnrt.rs/2QBYsAA).

The enormous surplus that accumulated during the pandemic's first wave has been absorbed. Inventories held at refineries, tank farms and in pipelines are back in line with the pre-COVID five-year average.

Jet fuel consumption is still severely affected by quarantine restrictions. But in the gasoline market the impact of the pandemic appears largely over, provided there is no resurgence of infections.

Related columns:

- U.S. refiners boost output as margins surge

- U.S. petroleum stockpiles normalise after pandemic surge (Reuters, May 6)

- Global diesel margins leave refiners under pressure

- Manufacturing and freight drive diesel-led oil recovery (Reuters, Feb. 2) (Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.53% 66.84 Delayed Quote.28.92%
WTI 3.01% 63.96 Delayed Quote.31.47%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:00pGlobal steel output surges 23% in April, helped by high prices
RE
11:59aU.S. wheat, corn futures fall; soybeans firm on bargain-buying
RE
11:55aJPMorgan's new CFO described as pensive Excel expert with a knack for mentoring
RE
11:54aU.S. GASOLINE CONSUMPTION NEARS PRE-PANDEMIC LEVEL : Kemp
RE
11:53aU.S. manufacturing powers ahead; home sales drop to 10-month low
RE
11:46aG20 nations should join G7 countries with climate pledges, says U.S.
RE
11:46aU.S. CLIMATE ENVOY KERRY SAYS : G20 countries should join g7 on its climate pledges
RE
11:46aU.S. CLIMATE ENVOY KERRY SAYS : We do call on all g20 countries and all other major countries to join with us
RE
11:45aO. HALL : Roughly 53% of Halliburton shareholders reject executive compensation plan
RE
11:41aG7 nations agree to stop international financing of coal projects - communique
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar higher on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data; weekly loss on cards
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce...
4COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin tumbles after China says to crack down on mining, trading activities
5EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks rise for the week with cautious optimism, inflation fears linger

HOT NEWS